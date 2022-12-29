Flyers

Flyers-Sharks: Game 36 Preview

Kevin Durso
Oct 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) in the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the holiday break, the Flyers had already embarked on back-to-back games on the road. Both ended in similar fashion, the Flyers trailed big in both games only to crawl back to within a goal before falling just short.

Now back from the break, the Flyers head out west for the next three games, two of them coming against teams trailing them in the standings. It starts on Thursday night as they face off against the San Jose Sharks.

Game time is 10:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPSan Jose SharksGPGAP
Travis Konecny29151732Erik Karlsson36133548
Kevin Hayes3392130Timo Meier36201636
Joel Farabee3561218Tomas Hertl34112132
Tony DeAngelo3061218Logan Couture36141529
Owen Tippett3010616Alexander Barabanov3141721

Cam York has picked up the production lately with four assists in the last four games. He’s going to get an elevated role, moving up to the top pair with Ivan Provorov.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 20 goals on the season, but has been red-hot of late. Meier has six goals in a five-game goal scoring streak and has scored in seven of the last eight games.

Samuel Ersson gets back in goal for the Flyers. Ersson had an interesting NHL debut last Friday. He allowed five goals on 22 shots before being pulled from the game only to re-enter when Carter Hart suffered an injury. Ersson finished the game stopping the remaining eight shots he faced. 

Kaapo Kahkonen gets the start for the Sharks. Kahkonen allowed five goals on 25 shots in a loss to the Flames in his last start on Dec. 18. Kahkonen has made just three starts in December and has not won since Nov. 29 when he had a 28-save shutout against the Canadiens.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)

Sharks Scratches: Markus Nutivaara (injury), Nikolai Knyzhov (injury), CJ Suess (healthy), Nick Cicek (healthy), Radim Simek (healthy), Jonah Gadjovich (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Carter Hart was placed on IR on Wednesday morning, but is expected to play on the road trip. Max Willman was placed on waivers and Olle Lycksell was called up. Lycksell and Justin Braun will be the healthy scratches.
  • Sharks: Alexander Barabanov and Matt Benning are game-time decisions for the Sharks. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (31st), Sharks (14th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Sharks (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Sharks
    • Oct. 23, 2022 – Sharks 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks
    • Kevin Hayes: 16 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • James van Riemsdyk: 19 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Nicolas Deslauriers: 23 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Sharks: Game 36 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  29s
Flyers
Ersson’s Debut Spoiled, Hart Injured in Flyers Loss to Hurricanes
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 23 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 35 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 23 2022
Flyers
Leafs Hang On to Defeat Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 22 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 34 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 22 2022
Flyers
Konecny Scores 2, Flyers Defeat Blue Jackets
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 20 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 33 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 20 2022
More Flyers News