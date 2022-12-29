Flyers-Sharks: Game 36 Preview

Prior to the holiday break, the Flyers had already embarked on back-to-back games on the road. Both ended in similar fashion, the Flyers trailed big in both games only to crawl back to within a goal before falling just short.
Now back from the break, the Flyers head out west for the next three games, two of them coming against teams trailing them in the standings. It starts on Thursday night as they face off against the San Jose Sharks.
Game time is 10:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
Cam York has picked up the production lately with four assists in the last four games. He’s going to get an elevated role, moving up to the top pair with Ivan Provorov.
Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 20 goals on the season, but has been red-hot of late. Meier has six goals in a five-game goal scoring streak and has scored in seven of the last eight games.
Samuel Ersson gets back in goal for the Flyers. Ersson had an interesting NHL debut last Friday. He allowed five goals on 22 shots before being pulled from the game only to re-enter when Carter Hart suffered an injury. Ersson finished the game stopping the remaining eight shots he faced.
Kaapo Kahkonen gets the start for the Sharks. Kahkonen allowed five goals on 25 shots in a loss to the Flames in his last start on Dec. 18. Kahkonen has made just three starts in December and has not won since Nov. 29 when he had a 28-save shutout against the Canadiens.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)
Sharks Scratches: Markus Nutivaara (injury), Nikolai Knyzhov (injury), CJ Suess (healthy), Nick Cicek (healthy), Radim Simek (healthy), Jonah Gadjovich (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network