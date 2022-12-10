Flyers Struggles in OT Continue in Loss to Vegas

In the previous five occasions when the Flyers went to overtime, each ended in a loss where the Flyers were heavily dominated. That wasn’t the case on Friday night, as the team controlled possession throughout and had their chances at the win.
But the result was the same as the Flyers dropped another overtime contest, their sixth of the season, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1, on Jonathan Marchessault‘s game-winning goal at 3:21 of overtime.
For most of the first period, chances were limited, but the Golden Knights were able to strike first as William Carrier followed up a play and poked home a rebound to make it 1-0 at 11:45.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Flyers.
Early in the second, the Flyers tied the game on a strange goal. From behind the net, Scott Laughton took the puck away after Adin Hill played the puck. As Hill tried to get back into the net, Laughton threw it toward the crease and got a bounce off the netminder’s pad and in to tie things up at one at 1:47.
Vegas had a 23-21 lead in shots through two periods.
In the third, it was all about the goaltenders, as neither team budged despite multiple scoring chances for both sides. Carter Hart made a pair of incredible saves down the stretch, and Hill remained solid in his net. Vegas out-shot the Flyers, 10-6, in the final period.
In overtime, the Flyers dominated possession for the better part of the first three minutes. But at 3:21, the Golden Knights got their chance off a Flyers turnover and made the most of it.
Kevin Hayes turned the puck over to Marchessault, who came back the other way on a breakaway. Marchessault went to the backhand and tucked in the game-winning goal, his 12th of the season, to seal the result.
Hart made 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss. Hill made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Sunday night to take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.
