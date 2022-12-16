Flyers

Hart Makes 48 Saves, Flyers Snap Streak in Win Over Devils

Kevin Durso
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In their first 12 games, the Flyers had seven wins, six of them on the back of Carter Hart. The wins have been hard to come by lately, but it certainly hasn’t been due to goaltending.

The Flyers ended their four-game road trip on a high note. After Hart helped capture two points in overtime defeats to start the trip, he ended it with a 48-save performance as the Flyers pulled out a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

The Devils got on the board early with a power-play goal. Jack Hughes made a great individual effort to weave through the Flyers defense on a zone entry and bury his chance for his 16th goal of the season at 4:20.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 16-7 Devils.

The Flyers got the game tied in the second on a power-play goal of their own. Scott Laughton fired a one-timer home at 4:12 of the period to make it a 1-1 game with his fifth goal of the season.

Through two periods, shots were 30-15 New Jersey.

In the third, both teams were locked in a tie game until a turnover led to a chance for the Flyers. Travis Konecny emerged with a breakaway and picked his spot on Vitek Vanecek, scoring his 12th goal of the season with 8:14 to play.

Hart did the rest from there, finishing the game with 48 saves on 49 shots in the win. Vanecek made 22 saves on 24 shots.

Noah Cates had two assists for the Flyers.

The Flyers get back on home ice on Saturday night to take on the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

Box Score123T
Flyers0112
Devils1001

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • NJ Jack Hughes (16) PP (Dougie Hamilton) 4:20

2nd Period

  • PHI Scott Laughton (5) PP (Travis Sanheim, Noah Cates) 4:12

3rd Period

  • PHI Travis Konecny (12) (Cates) 11:46
Game StatisticsFlyersDevils
Shots2449
Power Play1/51/3
Hits1911
Faceoff %52.6%47.4%
Giveaways47
Takeaways08
Blocked Shots2218
Penalty Minutes1620
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
