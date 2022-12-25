Lane Johnson Set for MRI

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson left Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an apparent groin injury. Johnson was seen leaving AT&T Stadium with groin/leg heavily wrapped. According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Pro Bowler is set for a MRI to gauge the severity of the injury.
Eagles RT Lane Johnson is dealing with a groin/abdomen injury, per source. An MRI is expected to examine issue further.— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 25, 2022
Johnson previously left the Eagles week 14 win over the Giants with an abdominal issue.
The 32-year old has not allowed a sack in 900-plus snaps. Jack Driscoll would replace Johnson in the lineup if he is unable to go.