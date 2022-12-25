Eagles

Lane Johnson Set for MRI

Michael Lipinski

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson left Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an apparent groin injury. Johnson was seen leaving AT&T Stadium with groin/leg heavily wrapped. According to  ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Pro Bowler is set for a MRI to gauge the severity of the injury. 

Johnson previously left the Eagles week 14 win over the Giants with an abdominal issue.

The 32-year old has not allowed a sack in 900-plus snaps. Jack Driscoll would replace Johnson in the lineup if he is unable to go.

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Lane Johnson Set for MRI

Michael Lipinski  •  49s
Eagles
Eagles Fumble Game Against Dallas, Turnover Ball Four Times
Paul Bowman  •  18h
Eagles
Eagles-Cowboys Preview
Jennifer McGraw  •  Dec 23 2022
Eagles
An Eagles Fan’s Complete Rooting Guide For Week 16
Paul Bowman  •  Dec 22 2022
Eagles
MinshewMania Once Again Runnin’ Wild, Brother! Gardner Minshew to Start on Christmas Eve in Dallas
Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 22 2022
Eagles
Eight Eagles Make the Pro Bowl Games
Jennifer McGraw  •  Dec 21 2022
Eagles
Eagles Activate Dallas Goedert
Paul Bowman  •  Dec 20 2022
More Eagles News