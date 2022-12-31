Uncategorized

Marquette ruins Villanova’s chance to close 2022 with a win

David Malandra Jr

Villanova PA: As we close 2022, Big East Basketball takes center stage as Villanova Wildcats took on Marquette Golden Eagles from Finneran Pavilion on the campus of Villanova University, Villanova is looking to get back to their winning ways after falling to Uconn while Marquette heads to the Main Line after a win over Seton Hall. This game marked the 1st career start for Cam Whitmore.

How the game went:

Marquette would jump on the Wildcats early leading 7-2 and the Wildcats would respond with a run which saw them take their 1st lead of the game at 9-7, Whitmore would ride all the emotion from the crowd with 18 minutes scoring 12 points. Both teams would go back and forth and answer the other team scoring chance

Eric Dixon would make 2 huge 3-pointers down the stretch to increase the Wildcat’s lead

Villanova & Marquette gave the fans exciting basketball in the first half as the Wildcats would lead 44-39 at halftime. Cam Whitmore leads the Wildcats with 12 points.

In the second half, The action would pick up where it left off, and Marquette would change their defense and make things confusing for the Wildcats as they took the lead at 57-55. Fans inside Finnaean Pavilion felt nervous as The Golden Eagles made things challenging for the Wildcats. The defense by the Golden Eagles was good but the Wildcats figured it out and tied the game at 66 on 3 by Chris Arcidiacono

This game would come down to the final minutes with Marquette leading 68-66, the Wildcats would get a chance to force overtime or even go for the win but they had 2 golden chances to score but came up short as Marquette wins this game 68-66.

Win the win, Marquette is now 11-4 & 3-1 in the big East while the Wildcats fall to 7-7 & 1-2 in the Big East.

Following the game, Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune was asked about what was different from the Uconn game & today’s battle with Marquette

Final Numbers:

What is Next:

Villanova will look to end a 2 game losing streak with a battle with Georgetown on January 4 while Marquette takes on St Johns on January 3

