MinshewMania Once Again Runnin’ Wild, Brother! Gardner Minshew to Start on Christmas Eve in Dallas

Michael Lipinski

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirmed backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will start on Saturday afternoon in Dallas. Minshew is replacing starting quarterback Jalen Hurts who is rehabbing a shoulder injury.  

Sirianni addressed the status of Hurts during his press conference:

“Jalen did everything he could to get his body ready to go and at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I’ve ever been around.”

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts Injury

Jalen’s return remains TBD. An Eagles win over the Cowboys –or any of their next three games– and/or a Minnesota or San Francisco loss ensures Gang Green a first round bye and home field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs.  

As for this week in Big D, Sirianni has faith in Minshew under center:

“Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready. Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team. Had a great practice yesterday, I think you guys have all heard that, how good a practice he had yesterday, a lot of energy out there. He’s ready to go.”

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Gardner Minshew

This will be Minshew’s first meaningful appearance this season.  He is 2-for-4 for 34-yards through the air in mop up duty this year.  The wiley veteran has started 22-games in his 4-year NFL career including two last season for the Eagles. 

