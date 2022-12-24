Phillies Sign Reliever Craig Kimbrel

It’s a Festivus Miracle!
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a deal with free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel. The length and dollars on the deal have not been reported. The deal is a one-year deal worth a reported $10 million.
Free-agent reliever Craig Kimbrel in agreement with Phillies, source tells @TheAthletic.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2022
Free-agent reliever Craig Kimbrel in agreement with Phillies, source tells @TheAthletic.
Kimbrel , 34, spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in 63-games for LA posting a 3.75 ERA, a 1.317 WHIP, and 22 saves in 60 innings pitched.
The eight-time All-Star has a 2.31 career ERA in 13 MLB seasons. Mostly remembered in Philadelphia for his 5-seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Kimbrel had a career resurgence in Boston from 2016-2018 including three consecutive AL All-Star selections, a Reliever of the Year Award (2017), and a World Series title (2018). He was signed to Boston by Dave Dombrowski.
More Soon…