Phillies Sign Reliever Craig Kimbrel

Michael Lipinski

It’s a Festivus Miracle!

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a deal with free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel. The length and dollars on the deal have not been reported. The deal is a one-year deal worth a reported $10 million.

Kimbrel , 34, spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in 63-games for LA posting a 3.75 ERA, a 1.317 WHIP, and 22 saves in 60 innings pitched.

The eight-time All-Star has a 2.31 career ERA in 13 MLB seasons. Mostly remembered in Philadelphia for his 5-seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Kimbrel had a career resurgence in Boston from 2016-2018 including three consecutive AL All-Star selections, a Reliever of the Year Award (2017), and a World Series title (2018). He was signed to Boston by Dave Dombrowski.

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
