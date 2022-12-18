Rangers Capitalize on Chances, Defeat Flyers

When the Flyers faced the Rangers on the road on Nov. 1, there was only one goal in the game. It came in overtime. Saturday’s game was much different.
First, it was in Philadelphia, not New York, though the crowd made it feel otherwise as there was plenty of red and blue jerseys and chants of “Let’s Go Rangers!” throughout the Wells Fargo Center. The Rangers used it to their advantage, capitalizing in transition and on cross-ice passes in a 6-3 victory over the Flyers.
The Flyers came out with energy and turned that into an early goal. Owen Tippett banked a pass off the end boards and out the other side to James van Riemsdyk, who fired a turnaround shot on goal that beat Jaroslav Halak to make it a 1-0 game at 7:11.
The Rangers answered back at 16:58. Off the rush, Barclay Goodrow made a perfect pass across ice to Artemi Panarin for the goal, his seventh of the season, to make it a 1-1 game.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 8-8.
The Flyers had power-play time at the start of the second period and quickly got another power play moments after the first expired. During that time, the Flyers peppered the Rangers net with chances, but Jaroslav Halak was up to the task.
After a penalty to K’Andre Miller expired, he emerged from the box and quickly got a takeaway at the Rangers blue line. Miller turned on the jets and made a great individual effort to score, getting tripped up and regaining his footing before making a nice move on Carter Hart. Miller’s second goal of the season made it 2-1 at 9:09.
Just over three minutes later, the Rangers had another opportunity and took advantage. After entering the zone, Mika Zibanejad found Goodrow alone in front and he made a move and scored to make it 3-1 at 12:14.
With under three minutes to play in the period, the Rangers nearly added another as Chris Kreider got a step and got a chance in on goal that sat on the goal line. On the play, Travis Sanheim took a penalty to put the Flyers, but Scott Laughton followed up with a shorthanded goal just 19 seconds later to make it a 3-2 game with 2:04 to play in the period.
Through two periods, shots were 21-19 Flyers.
The Rangers extended the lead to two goals again at 6:22 of the third. Jimmy Vesey got a bounce in the slot and fired a turnaround shot to make it 4-2 with his sixth of the season.
Just 1:31 later, the Flyers cut the lead back to one as Morgan Frost fired a shot home off the rush to make it 4-3 with his fifth goal of the season at 7:53.
That was as close as the Flyers would get. With 3:20 left, the Flyers had a power play, but the Rangers iced the game with an empty-net goal by Jacob Trouba while shorthanded with 2:08 left. In the final minute, they added another empty-net goal by Ryan Lindgren, automatically awarded after Tony DeAngelo took a penalty as the puck was approaching the net.
Hart made 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss. Halak made 29 saves on 32 shots in the win.
Miller, Goodrow, Zibanejad, and Panarin each had two points.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night at home to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
