Report: Flyers Cam Atkinson to Miss 2022-23 Season

If you’ve been keeping track of the Flyers injuries this season, you know that the length of the list would rival that of any holiday wish list. It’s long, and it keeps getting longer by the day.
The update on Monday was not something that was necessarily new on the Flyers injury front. Cam Atkinson has already missed all 32 games this season. And there is no return anywhere on the horizon.
According to a report from Crossing Broad’s Anthony SanFilippo, Cam Atkinson will not play in the 2022-23 season, as he undergoes a non-orthopedic medical procedure. The report also states that, out of respect for Atkinson’s privacy, details of the injury are being kept private, but this is a career-threatening situation.
Atkinson, 33, was a bright spot on the Flyers roster last season, scoring 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games. He seemed poised to be again this season, given his excitement level over the team’s hiring of John Tortorella, who has also had in Columbus during the best years of his career.
Now, Atkinson’s career is in jeopardy. This comes on the heels of Atkinson being cleared for contact and participating in practice fully, just days prior to the team’s road trip last week. On Friday, Atkinson was placed on IR with the team making the announcement on Saturday.
It falls right in line with the other season-long injuries that have plagued the Flyers. Sean Couturier has missed an entire calendar year due to multiple back surgeries, having last played on Dec. 18, 2021. Ryan Ellis played in four games last season, his last coming on Nov. 13, 2021, only to miss the remainder of that season and all of this season.
Atkinson now joins that group. He last played on April 12 before missing the final nine games of the 2021-22 season, prior to this season.