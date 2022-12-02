Stamkos Joins 1,000-Point Club as Flyers Fall to Lightning

With a win under their belts and the 10-game losing streak behind them, the Flyers were looking to continue the positive vibes with another. The Tampa Bay Lightning had other ideas.
The Lightning got on the board first and never looked, handing the Flyers a 4-1 defeat on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.
A quick-moving first period featured limited stoppages. With just over five minutes left in the period, the Lightning got the game’s first power play.
With the second unit on the ice, the Lightning were able to capitalize. A quick passing play from behind the net made its way to Nick Paul for the goal, his 10th of the season, to make it 1-0 with 3:58 remaining in the first.
Shots were 9-7 Flyers through 20 minutes.
Tampa Bay took over the game in the second period. The Lightning held possession for the majority of the period and out-shot the Flyers, 17-2.
The Lightning made it a 2-0 game at 7:55 of the period. Ian Cole was able to find Paul alone in front for a tip-in for his second goal of the game. The other assist went to Steven Stamkos for the 1,000th point of his career.
In the final seconds of the period, the Lightning got another goal. Corey Perry was stopped on a breakaway, but Ross Colton was able to follow up and put home the rebound.
Through two periods, shots were 24-11 Tampa Bay.
The Lightning made it 4-0 at the 9:19 mark of the third on a fluky goal. A center-ice dump-in by Cole hit off the endboard and banked back off of Carter Hart‘s pad and in to make it a 4-0 game. The Flyers did get on the board two minutes later as Travis Konecny scored in his return.
Hart made 23 saves in the loss. Andrei Vasilevski made 21 saves in the win.
Paul, Perry, and Cole each had two-point games for the Lightning.
The Flyers continue the homestand on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.
