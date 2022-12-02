Flyers

Stamkos Joins 1,000-Point Club as Flyers Fall to Lightning

Kevin Durso
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With a win under their belts and the 10-game losing streak behind them, the Flyers were looking to continue the positive vibes with another. The Tampa Bay Lightning had other ideas.

The Lightning got on the board first and never looked, handing the Flyers a 4-1 defeat on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

A quick-moving first period featured limited stoppages. With just over five minutes left in the period, the Lightning got the game’s first power play.

With the second unit on the ice, the Lightning were able to capitalize. A quick passing play from behind the net made its way to Nick Paul for the goal, his 10th of the season, to make it 1-0 with 3:58 remaining in the first.

Shots were 9-7 Flyers through 20 minutes.

Tampa Bay took over the game in the second period. The Lightning held possession for the majority of the period and out-shot the Flyers, 17-2.

The Lightning made it a 2-0 game at 7:55 of the period. Ian Cole was able to find Paul alone in front for a tip-in for his second goal of the game. The other assist went to Steven Stamkos for the 1,000th point of his career.

In the final seconds of the period, the Lightning got another goal. Corey Perry was stopped on a breakaway, but Ross Colton was able to follow up and put home the rebound.

Through two periods, shots were 24-11 Tampa Bay.

The Lightning made it 4-0 at the 9:19 mark of the third on a fluky goal. A center-ice dump-in by Cole hit off the endboard and banked back off of Carter Hart‘s pad and in to make it a 4-0 game. The Flyers did get on the board two minutes later as Travis Konecny scored in his return.

Hart made 23 saves in the loss. Andrei Vasilevski made 21 saves in the win.

Paul, Perry, and Cole each had two-point games for the Lightning.

The Flyers continue the homestand on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Box Score123T
Lightning1214
Flyers0011

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • TB Nick Paul (10) PP (Corey Perry, Alex Killorn) 16:02

2nd Period

  • TB Paul (11) (Ian Cole, Steven Stamkos) 7:55
  • TB Ross Colton (55) (Perry) 19:56

3rd Period

  • TB Cole (2) (Erik Cernak, Andrei Vasilevskiy) 9:19
  • PHI Travis Konecny (8) (Travis Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo) 11:23
Game StatisticsLightningFlyers
Shots2722
Power Play1/30/3
Hits1829
Faceoff %65.2%34.8%
Giveaways36
Takeaways72
Blocked Shots1116
Penalty Minutes66
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Stamkos Joins 1,000-Point Club as Flyers Fall to Lightning

Kevin Durso  •  16s
Flyers
Flyers-Lightning: Game 24 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  8h
Flyers
Hayes Scores Twice, Flyers End Streak Against Islanders
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 29 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Islanders: Game 23 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 29 2022
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #164 – The Fuse Is Lit
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 28 2022
Flyers
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 27 2022
Flyers
Islanders 3-Goal 3rd Seals Flyers 10th Straight Loss
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 26 2022
More Flyers News