Villanova Controls St John’s to open Big East Schedule

Villanova: It is exciting when you get to open Conference play and that is what we had on Wednesday night as the Villanova Wildcats took St Johns Red Storm from Finneran Pavilion on the Campus of Villanova University. The Wildcats enter conference play at 6-5 while Red Storm made the trip to the Main Line at 11-1.
How the game happened:
In the first half, both teams came out slow to start but St Johns would make a statement with their 3-point shooting as they had a lead of 11 at 29-18 with 6:16 left, late in the half, The Wildcats would wake up and go on a 13-0 run late in the first half which gave them their first lead of the game
BIG TIME THREE! Tie game! 🤩@jbrandonslater x @NovaMBB pic.twitter.com/TfEoAaANJg
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 22, 2022
The Wildcats head into halftime leading 35-31 & the crowd at Finnegan Pavilion would go nuts
In the second half, the Wildcats would pick up where they left off in the first half and at point they made St Johns look lost and confused, The Wildcats got the lead up to 17 at 62-45 with 8:45 left. Wildcats Mark Armstrong would blow the roof off with this sick dunk
ARMSTRONG!! 💪 THE SWIPE AND DUNK! @markarmstr0ng1 x @NovaMBB pic.twitter.com/VGK5pGXVwD
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 22, 2022
With 7 minutes left, Villanova Caleb Daniels gave the fans a scare as he would imp off the floor and few minutes later he would return to the game, The Wildcats kept the pressure on St Johns down the stretch and able to put the game away with huge shots from Eric Dixon, Jordan Longino & Caleb Daniels.
The Wildcats controlled the Red Storm and start their conference play with a 78-63 win, Win the win the Wildcats are now 7-5 on the season while St Johns is 11-2.
Following the game, Wildcats Coach Kyle Neptune & Eric Dixon would open up about what changed that lead the 13-0 run to end the 1st half.
I asked @NovaMBB Coach Kyle Neptune & Eric Dixon about what changed late in the first half that resulted in 13-0 run to end 1st half #Villanova #NOVAvsStJohns pic.twitter.com/1FBCwCCiF6
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 22, 2022
Box Score:
What is next:
Villanova will now get ready to head on the road for their first Big East Road game with date with Uconn on December 28 While St Johns will attempt to get even in conference play as they battle with Xavier also on December 28.