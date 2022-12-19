Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #167 – But The Building’s Full…

Kevin Durso

The guys are back for another week of Flyers talk. The Flyers completed a four-game road trip with a 1-1-2 record, getting a victory in the final game against the Devils thanks to Carter Hart. The guys break down the games in Arizona, Colorado, and New Jersey.

Then the guys discuss Saturday’s game against the Rangers, the Wells Fargo Center turning into Madison Square Garden South, and how that is an indictment of the state of the Flyers and ownership. They also discuss Kevin Hayes being benched for the third period on Thursday and a healthy scratch on Saturday as well as the update (or lack thereof) on Cam Atkinson‘s status.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
