Divisional Round 2023 Comparisons: Defensive Backs

Leading up to the Eagles match-up with the New York Giants on Sunday, Sports Talk Philly and Eagledelphia will compare the personnel of the two teams each day until gameday is here.
In this edition of our week-long comparison, we will look at the defensive backs that the Eagles and Giants will field on Sunday.
Philadelphia DBs | Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, Reed Blankenship, Josiah Scott, Zech McPhearson, K’Von Wallace, Josh Jobe
The same things that can be said about the Eagles defensive lineman can also be said about their backs: throw in some offseason additions with the veterans and you have a great combo. James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson have been particularly fun to watch.
Bradberry has three interceptions and one for a touchdown, 44 combined tackles and two tackles for loss. Gardner-Johnson has had six interceptions, one sack, 67 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and two quarterbacks hits. What they’ve been able to do on the field this season helped the Eagles defense thrive as a whole.
It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Eagles defensive backs. Some key veterans haven’t had a lot of big moments this year as they usually might. Josiah Scott has also been frustrating to watch.
Giants DBs | Adoree’ Jackson, Nick McCloud, Darnay Holmes, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Fabian Moreau, Rodarius Williams, Tony Jefferson, Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Cor’Dale Flott
No one in the Giants defensive back room has been making a lot of noise this season besides a few standout players. Love has 124 combined tackles and one sack this season. Xavier McKinney is another talent who has only allowed 12 completed passes for 185 yards when targeted, marking his second-best in his career.
Another player who stepped up is Adoree’ Jackson with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. This stat is particularly interesting because the Giants do rank at #2 in forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. This should be a key in the game plan and how to win against the Eagles by attacking them in the turnover battle.
The Giants defensive backs do have their share of struggles, however. The defense as a whole allowed 3,628 pass yards and 2,451 rush yards. For someone like the Eagles and especially in the playoffs, the defensive backs have little room for error.
Edge
The Eagles have the definitive edge because of their offseason acquisitions. The team was elevated with the help of all the talent the Eagles got in the offseason and it shows. The numbers that Gardner-Johnson put up alone, let alone the rest of the team, helped the Eagles earn their right to be a scary defense.