Divisional Round 2023 Comparisons: Quarterbacks

Leading up to the Philadelphia Eagles match-up with the New York Giants next weekend, Sports Talk Philly and Eagledelphia will compare the personnel of the two teams each day until gameday is here.
In this edition of our week-long comparison, we will look at the quarterbacks that the Eagles and Giants will field for the third time this season.
Philadelphia QBs | Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Ian Book
Jalen Hurts was on the way to an MVP-type season before getting injured in the third quarter of their Chicago Bears matchup. He went from an 8-7 record to a 14-1 record as a starter accruing 22 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns, going 306-for-460 on the season. He also threw six interceptions this season. Hurts had back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards in addition to an NFC Offensive Player of the Month award.
Gardner Minshew stepped in where needed, even if he didn’t have the season Eagles fans were hoping for in order to continue their win streaks, going 0-2 on the season. He went 44-for-76 for three passing touchdowns and a share of rushing touchdowns as well.
We haven’t seen any of Ian Book this season, but last season he had a 60% completion percentage and threw two interceptions with the New Orleans Saints.
Giants QBs | Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor
Daniel Jones is pretty much there with Jalen Hurts on paper, but with key differences. Jones had a 9-6-1 record as a starter, going 317-for-472. He had 15 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns. He was also awarded NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Tyrod Taylor stepped up in pop-up moments throughout the season. He threw 6-for-8 during the season accruing one passing touchdown and one interception.
Edge: Tie, with a slight edge to Eagles
On paper, both personnel groups are neck-and-neck. However, Jalen Hurts is the slightly more mobile quarterback with more rushing stats and the situations he was able to get out of during the regular season. He is able to get out of the pocket and make plays on his feet.
In comparison to the two matchups in the regular season, Hurts ran for a total of 90 yards against the Giants defense. Jones ran for 26 yards.