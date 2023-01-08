Eagles-Giants Preview

For the final time, Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) are looking to get it done today versus the New York Giants (9-6-1). With three NFC East times in the playoffs, the Birds are looking to be the one at the top, keeping the road to the Super Bowl through Philly.
Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023
Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.
Game Time Forecast: 43º mostly cloudy with winds SW 4 mph
When: 4:25 PM EST
TV: CBS/NFL+
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 99-81-2.
2022: The Philadelphia Eagles took a lead in this game and never looked back, winning 48-22. Jalen Hurts was an unstoppable force as he and the offense shared the wealth on touchdowns. The only flaw? A blocked punt leading to a Giants touchdown.
The Eagles and Giants are both in the playoffs, therefore they’re pretty much good to go. However, the Eagles are still struggling to secure that first seed and division title. Since the Eagles are still playing for those things, and the Giants are just happy to be here, the Eagles need to get the job done to close the season.
Hurts and the Eagles starters will be playing against some of the Giants backups. Though the Eagles have the opportunity to win today against a team that’s pretty much set for playoffs, Brian Daboll is still going to hype up the Giants to finish strong.
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is questionable but expected to play.
Lane Johnson (groin) is out.
Avonte Maddox (toe) is out.
Josh Sweat (neck) is out.
Shaun Bradley (wrist) is out.
Janarius Robinson (ankle) is out.
Jon Feliciano (back) is questionable.
Azeez Ojulari (ankle) is out.
Leonard Williams (neck) is out.
Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is doubtful.
The Eagles cannot afford to get cute today and instead need to stick to what works for them. An established run game and aggressive defense work. Obviously, what we saw on Monday Night was scary so I wouldn’t be surprised if they were inherently a little conservative. However, playing smart, aggressive play calling is something the Eagles will need on both sides of the ball. Without Johnson and a shaky Hurts, the team is going to need to do what they can to protect Hurts.
We know the Eagles weaknesses lie in their turnovers, so the Giants defense will need to do just that in order to make the Eagles struggle. Hurts will be a little rusty and not as protected as he has been with Johnson, so it’s possible for the Giants to get the same struggles out of the Eagles offense.
Prediction: Eagles 21-17
I’m cautiously thinking the Eagles will win to close out the regular season.