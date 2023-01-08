Eagles

Eagles-Giants Preview

Jennifer McGraw
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

For the final time, Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) are looking to get it done today versus the New York Giants (9-6-1). With three NFC East times in the playoffs, the Birds are looking to be the one at the top, keeping the road to the Super Bowl through Philly.


Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.

Game Time Forecast: 43º mostly cloudy with winds SW 4 mph

When: 4:25 PM EST

TV: CBS/NFL+

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 99-81-2.

Last Matchup

2022: The Philadelphia Eagles took a lead in this game and never looked back, winning 48-22. Jalen Hurts was an unstoppable force as he and the offense shared the wealth on touchdowns. The only flaw? A blocked punt leading to a Giants touchdown.

This Game At A Glance

The Eagles and Giants are both in the playoffs, therefore they’re pretty much good to go. However, the Eagles are still struggling to secure that first seed and division title. Since the Eagles are still playing for those things, and the Giants are just happy to be here, the Eagles need to get the job done to close the season.

Hurts and the Eagles starters will be playing against some of the Giants backups. Though the Eagles have the opportunity to win today against a team that’s pretty much set for playoffs, Brian Daboll is still going to hype up the Giants to finish strong.

Eagles Injury Report

Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is questionable but expected to play.

Lane Johnson (groin) is out.

Avonte Maddox (toe) is out.

Josh Sweat (neck) is out.

Shaun Bradley (wrist) is out.

Janarius Robinson (ankle) is out.

Giants Injury Report

Jon Feliciano (back) is questionable.

Azeez Ojulari (ankle) is out.

Leonard Williams (neck) is out.

Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is doubtful.

Eagles Win If…

The Eagles cannot afford to get cute today and instead need to stick to what works for them. An established run game and aggressive defense work. Obviously, what we saw on Monday Night was scary so I wouldn’t be surprised if they were inherently a little conservative. However, playing smart, aggressive play calling is something the Eagles will need on both sides of the ball. Without Johnson and a shaky Hurts, the team is going to need to do what they can to protect Hurts.

Giants Win If…

We know the Eagles weaknesses lie in their turnovers, so the Giants defense will need to do just that in order to make the Eagles struggle. Hurts will be a little rusty and not as protected as he has been with Johnson, so it’s possible for the Giants to get the same struggles out of the Eagles offense.

Prediction: Eagles 21-17

I’m cautiously thinking the Eagles will win to close out the regular season.

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Jenn McGraw

Jennifer McGraw

View All Posts By Jennifer McGraw

Jennifer McGraw

View All Posts By Jennifer McGraw

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Secure Top Seed With Win Over Giants

Paul Bowman  •  2h
Eagles
Eagles-Giants Preview
Jennifer McGraw  •  7h
Eagles
Eagles Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman
Paul Bowman  •  Jan 6 2023
Eagles
Eagles-Giants Game Time Announced
Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 2 2023
Uncategorized
Josh Sweat Injury Update: Defensive End to be Released from the Hospital
Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 1 2023
Eagles
Eagles Drop Game Over Lowly Saints
Paul Bowman  •  Jan 1 2023
Eagles
Eagles-Saints Preview
Jennifer McGraw  •  Dec 31 2022
More Eagles News