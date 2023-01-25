Eagles nominated for ‘NFL Honors’

As expected after a phenomenal season, the Philadelphia Eagles have a few guys in – and a few guys left out of – the NFL Honors conversation.
The Eagles have been in the discussion all season long. Nick Sirianni was mainly in the discussion for Head Coach of the Year. He made it to the top five, however, lost out on being one of the final three. Doug Pederson, Brian Daboll and Kyle Shanahan are the finalists.
Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is nominated for Assistant Coach of the Year.
Though there’s an NFC East showing for Defensive Player of the Year, it is not Haason Reddick. Micah Parsons is nominated again for the award.
In one season, Reddick had 16 sacks, three fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and 49 combined tackles. This compares to Parsons’ 13.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and 65 combined tackles.
Jalen Hurts is nominated for both NFC Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP, as expected. He is alongside Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson for both awards. The other two MVP candidates are quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.
Brandon Graham, who came off of an Achilles’ injury just the year prior had a career-high 11 sacks to accompany 35 combined sacks and two forced fumbles. He was not nominated for Comeback Player of the Year for such an achievement. However, he is still in the running for Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Final results will be announced on February 9th at the NFL Honors.