Eagles Secure Top Seed With Win Over Giants

The Eagles entered this Sunday afternoon game with their third and final shot at securing both home field throughout the playoffs as well as the lone bye week in the NFC.
Luckily, the Eagles had Jalen Hurts back, albeit in a somewhat limited capacity being that he was clearly told he should not run the ball.
The defense, for their part, did well against the Giants backups. In the Giants first four drives, they achieved a first down only three times – all on the same drive. With three three-and-outs and a turnover on downs caused by a well-defensed fake kick, the Eagles defense put the offense in a position to take control of the game.
The Eagles offense went through spurts of just not running the ball once again and there were times that a play Hurts would normally make on a run became obvious but was not carried through (rightfully so) as Hurts would go down or out of bounds to avoid aggravating his injury. Despite this, the offense managed two field goals and a touchdown in their own first four drives.
This trend continued into the half.
After the half, the Eagles recovered an onside kick and then drove right down the field. Unfortunately, the touchdown was negated by an ineligible man down field (which, once again, made no impact whatsoever on the play) and then Jalen Hurts promptly threw an interception, leaving the Birds without the blow they were seeking.
One forced punt and a field goal by the Eagles later, the Eagles defense allowed two huge runs to put the Giants in position to attack. Darius Slay absolutely botched the coverage on his man in an attempt to make an interception to give the Giants first and goal. Two straight delay of game penalties committed by the Giants bailed the Eagles out on that drive to limit the damage to just three points through three quarters.
On their next drive, they were not so lucky as the same gashing run plays, including those by a slow-moving Davis Webb, opened up tons of space and allowed another long Giants drive and their first touchdown of the game to start the fourth quarter.
The Eagles responded with a 6:43 drive that went 71 yards with nine run plays. Of course, they once again stalled out in the red zone, and settled for a field goal to push the lead to 13.
Darius Slay got burned on a play he committed an uncalled pass interference for another touchdown that put the game within reach for the Giants, but a recovery on the kick by Reed Blankenship ended their hopes of coming back and secured the bye week and home field for the Birds.
The Eagles will look to have Hurts back to full strength and are hoping to see Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox back when they next take the field after ending the regular season with a 14-3 record.
Offensive MVPs: Jake Elliott
The offense today had about one drive where they looked to have something going consistently and that is the drive that wound up with an ineligible man downfield and an interception. The man who put up 16 of the Eagles meager 22 points. Elliott was perhaps the Eagles best player on the field on their offensive drives Sunday, with successful kicks from 52 and 54 yards out.
Defensive MVP: Kyzir White
White was not exempt from error as he himself was responsible for a missed tackle, but despite all the pressure the defensive line got, they all failed to really even contact the quarterback and it’s not like Webb is elusive by any means. White himself got home on a trick play, recording one of the teams only two sacks. He also led the team with 12 tackles in an attempt to clean up the runs that were breaking through the defensive line (which often times did not even provide a screen that the runners needed to avoid).
