Eagles Sign Receiver Ahead Of First Playoff Game

On Tuesday, the Eagles made a roster move to bring in another receiver, bringing in Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad.
Cleveland was a seventh-round pick out of Florida for the Broncos in the 2020 draft. He stuck with the team until the end of this season. He had ended the season on the Broncos practice squad after being removed from the 53-man in November.
Across his three seasons in Denver, Cleveland saw time in 23 games, mostly as a special teams player.
He did make eight receptions for 91 yards in that time, but perhaps most notable is that five of those eight receptions went for first downs.
At 6′ 2″ and with a 40-yard dash time recorded at 4.46 seconds, he has the size and speed that would interest a team. He just hasn’t put much of anything together.
The Eagles are taking a low-risk move by bringing him in and putting him through some workouts to see if he may be a player they keep around. Aside from AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles really aren’t committed to any other receivers with the team for next season.
It’s possible, however unlikely, Cleveland looks a lot better with an actual quarterback throwing to him let alone players on his offense who can block well – it’s not like he was working with a ton in Denver’s offense for the past several seasons.
For now, the Eagles get an extra body in practice and a potential prospect for them to bring into camp next season.