Eagles To Play Giants In Divisional Round

Paul Bowman
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

With an upset over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, the Giants have punched their tickets to the Divisional round. With the Seahawks eliminated on Saturday, the Giants were the lowest seed left in the NFC and will face off against the now well-rested Eagles.

Of course, as NFC East rivals, the teams have already played twice this season. The Eagles are 2-0 against their New Jersey-based rivals, but it doesn’t make sense to count the week 18 win considering the Giants benched all their starters in order to rest them for their playoff game in Minnesota.

The Eagles won 48-22 in week 14.

Since the winner of the Buccaneers and Cowboys game on Monday night will head to San Francisco, that game figures to be on Sunday in order to give that team the extra day they lose out on by playing Monday.

That leaves Philadelphia set to play on Saturday, January 21.

If Dallas beats the 8-9 Buccaneers, three of the four remaining NFC teams will be from the same division.

The Eagles, for their part, will look to shut down Saquon Barkley, Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton, who carried the Giants in their win this weekend.

The Giants did lose Azeez Ojulari during the game, so his status will be important to watch for the Divisional Round.

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
