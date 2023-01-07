Eagles

Eagles Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman

Paul Bowman
Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles announced on Friday that they had waived the rights to veteran offensive lineman Sua Opeta.

Originally joining the team after the 2019 draft as an undrafted free agent, Opeta is in his fourth year with the team.

He appeared in 25 games for the Eagles, mostly as a guard but was occasionally used as a tackle.

During the course of this season, he had appeared in five games for snaps to spell Landon Dickerson, but has been a gameday inactive for many of the most recent contests.

A Weber State product, Opeta’s size and strength made him an intriguing project for the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

The Eagles now find themselves in a roster crunch. Injured players Avonte Maddox, Lane Johnson and Josh Sweat would seem unlikely to play but have not been moved to the injured reserve. Combine that with the Eagles moves to activate practice windows for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn and Brett Toth and the Eagles may need a few extra spots that they are hoping to get from somewhere other than the aforementioned starters.

Still, with Lane Johnson dealing with injuries and Jack Driscoll figuring to start, letting Opeta go is a tough hit to the depth the team could have available Sunday. It would not be a surprise to see the Eagles sign Opeta back to the practice squad should he not have any other suitors.

The move leaves the Eagles with one open roster spot and the potential need for three, so more moves should be expected. Other players dealing with injuries on the 53-man roster right now include Shaun Bradley and Janarius Robinson (both of whom appear unlikely to play this week) and, of course, Jalen Hurts.

Of course, there is also the issue of the fact that Arryn Siposs remains on injured reserve and the Eagles have no punter on their 53-man roster. Though Brett Kern was brought in, he has used all his elevations and cannot be activated from the practice squad again this week.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
