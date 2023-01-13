Five Eagles Among Pro Football Focus All-Pro Teams

The Eagles are still able to rest during their bye week as they await their first playoff opponent, which makes it that much easier for players to enjoy the accolades they receive.
Four Eagles get that opportunity this year when it comes to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro teams.
Two Eagles made the cut for first team and it’s no surprise that Lane Johnson, who was named to the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro first-team as well as the AP All-Pro team, is one of those two.
The more surprising player is TJ Edwards, who made the first-team as a linebacker. Signed originally as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Edwards was a player that was heavily underrated going into the season.
While Johnson has been named to an AP All-Pro first team in 2017, this is the first time that Edwards has received any All-Pro recognition and it makes a great story for an undrafted player that had to work his way up to this level of play.
Three members of the Birds also received second-team selections: Jason Kelce, James Bradberry and AJ Brown.
The closest player to a first team nomination was Kelce. In their own words, PFF put Creed Humphrey “narrowly ahead” of Kelce due to a slightly better grade. Kelce was named to this year’s inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team as well as the AP All-Pro team.
Bradberry and Brown were both listed by Pro Football Focus as essentially the sixth-best at their positions. The players both were also named to the AP All-Pro second team this year.
At receiver, PFF selected Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Stefon Diggs ahead of the Eagles AJ Brown, who was the second team at the Flex position on the offense.
At corner, Sauce Gardner, Patrick Surtain II, Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Peterson and Jaire Alexander were listed ahead of Bradberry. Similar to Brown, Bradberry was the second team at the flex defense position.
Overall, the Eagles stand as follows: