Flyers’ 5-Goal 2nd Leads Way Over Coyotes

Throughout the road trip in California, the Flyers seemed to be finding some scoring touch. After going scoreless in the first period and trailing by one against the Arizona Coyotes, they had their best offensive period of the season.
The Flyers scored five times in the second period to open up a lead and never looked back in a 6-2 victory over the Coyotes at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.
Early in the game, both team got quality scoring chances. It took until the 13:29 mark for the Coyotes to get on the board first.
A neutral-zone breakdown allowed Michael Carcone to get a step on the Flyers defense. Carcone lifted a shot over and off Carter Hart and in to make it 1-0 with his second goal of the season.
The Flyers had a power play late in the period but failed to score. Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-5 Flyers.
The Flyers were back on the power play in the final seconds of the first, and just 25 seconds into the second, used a set play to tie the game. Morgan Frost dumped in the puck off the endboards and Tony DeAngelo won the race, setting up Travis Konecny for his 20th goal of the season.
Just 1:11 later, Arizona was back in front. Nick Ritchie scored off the rush for his eighth of the season to make it 2-1 at 1:36.
The Flyers again had a quick answer. At 4:39, Konecny set up Frost for a great scoring chance that was stopped by Karel Vejmelka. The rebound sat in the crease where Joel Farabee was able to clean it up for his eighth goal of the season to make it 2-2.
Just over four minutes later, the Flyers got the lead for the first time in the game. Wade Allison drove to the net and stayed with the play to get his own rebound and score his fourth goal of the season at 8:53.
Just under three minutes later at 11:42, the Flyers scored again off the rush as Kevin Hayes set up Ivan Provorov for his second goal of the season to make it 4-2.
On a power play just over two minutes later, the Flyers capped off the five-goal second period as Hayes scored his 10th of the season on a one-timer off a feed from Konecny.
Through two periods, the Flyers had a 30-14 lead in shots.
That was more than enough on the scoresheet for the Flyers. For good measure, James van Riemsdyk scored with 4:58 remaining to cap the scoring at 6-2.
Hart finished the game with 21 saves on 23 shots in the win. Vejmelka made 28 saves on 34 shots in the loss.
Frost finished with four assists. Hayes and Konecny each had three points. Hayton had two points for Arizona.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Sunday night to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.
