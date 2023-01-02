Flyers-Ducks: Game 38 Preview

Since returning from the holiday break, the Flyers have been finding a way to come out on the right end of the results. In San Jose on Thursday, they tied the game late and won in overtime. On Saturday in Los Angeles, they took the lead with under seven minutes to play on a short-handed goal.
Now the Flyers can go for a sweep of their West coast, California road trip. The final stop comes Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks.
Game time is 10 p.m.
Team Leaders
Owen Tippett has returned from the break with some scoring touch. He has scored goals in both games on the road trip and also added an assist each night for four points in the last two games. He has four goals in his last five games and six of his 12 goals on the season came in the month of December.
Scoring has been hard to come by for the Ducks of late, with just eight goals over their last five games, and all season for that matter. That said, Troy Terry has led the way for the Ducks in points all season and has three over the last five games, all assists.
Samuel Ersson is expected back in goal for the Flyers. Ersson was excellent in his last start on Saturday, making 27 saves on 29 shots for his second straight win.
John Gibson is expected to start for Anaheim. Gibson just returned from injury on Dec. 28 and made 49 saves on 51 shots in a win over Vegas. He suffered the loss against Nashville on Dec. 30, making 37 saves on 43 shots.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Carter Hart (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
Ducks Scratches: Max Jones (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Isac Lundestrom (injury), Derek Grant (injury), Justin Kirkland (healthy), Colton White (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network