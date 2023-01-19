Flyers

Flyers vs. Blackhawks: Game 46 Preview

Kevin Durso
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) and Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) chase the puck during the first period at the United Center.
Five weeks ago, the Flyers were set to face the New Jersey Devils and came away with a 2-1 win behind an outstanding goaltending performance by Carter Hart. That was Dec. 15, and it marked the team’s third win since Nov. 8. In the week that followed, the Flyers added a fourth win, but lost three more games, a stretch of 19 losses in 23 games.

That took the Flyers to the holiday break, and since then, it’s been a much different story on the ice. The Flyers have won eight of the last 10 games since returning from the break. Many of those games have been sweepstakes games, teams that are vying more for a lottery spot than a playoff spot. The Chicago Blackhawks are right at the top of that list, and they pay a visit to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPChicago BlackhawksGPGAP
Travis Konecny39242448Max Domi42131730
Kevin Hayes44132740Patrick Kane3982028
Scott Laughton41111627Jonathan Toews41121325
Tony DeAngelo4071926Taylor Raddysh4212820
Joel Farabee4491625Seth Jones3241519
Players to watch

Kevin Hayes picked up a hat trick in his last game and now has five points in his last five games. Hayes also has 10 points in eight games since the start of 2023 after going the previous nine games with just two points.

Seth Jones scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals in Chicago’s last game on Tuesday. Jones has six points in the last two games and eight points in the last five, accounting for a large chunk of his 19 total points on the season.

Goalie matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart allowed four goals on 16 shots in the loss to the Bruins on Monday in his last start. Prior to that, Hart had been excellent in his last two starts, both wins against the Capitals.

Petr Mrazek gets the start for the Blackhawks. Mrazek made 30 saves on 33 shots in a win over the Buffalo Sabres in his last start on Tuesday. He also won his start prior to that against Colorado on Jan. 12, making 31 saves on 33 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Blackhawks lines

Blackhawks Scratches: Jarred Tinordi (injury), Jujhar Khaira (injury), Alex Stalock (injury), Isaak Phillips (healthy), Boris Katchouk (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are being made to the Flyers lineup.
  • Blackhawks: Ian Mitchell comes back into the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch. Isaak Phillips will come out of the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Blackhawks (21st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Blackhawks (24th)
  • Recent History vs. Blackhawks
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks
    • James van Riemsdyk: 15 GP, 7 G, 2 A, 9 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 14 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
    • Travis Konecny: 10 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Tony DeAngelo: 5 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 2 GP, 2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .944 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
