Uncategorized

Josh Sweat Injury Update: Defensive End to be Released from the Hospital

Michael Lipinski
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) is carted off the field with an injury during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles received some good news after Sunday’s demoralizing loss to the New Orleans Saints. Defensive end Josh Sweat, who was taken to a local medical facility after suffering an apparent neck injury, will reportedly be released from the hospital later this evening.  

Sweat, 25, was injured when he attempted to make a tackle early in the first quarter.  The defensive star laid on the Lincoln Financial Field turf for moments only moving his arms.  He was quickly attended to by medical personnel and removed from the field after being stabilized.  

Replays of the attempted tackle showed just how close Sweat came to a catastrophic injury.  

Sweat has been a key contributor to the Eagles record setting defensive line this season.  The Birds’ 2018 fourth round pick has amassed 45-total tackles, a forced fumble, and 7.5 sacks in 16-games this season.  This is potentially the second season in a row the Birds’ will be without Sweat in the playoffs. His 2021-22 season was cut short due to a “life threatening illness” which caused him to miss the Eagles-Bucs Wild Card Game.

The team has not announced the severity of his injury or a timetable for his return. 

Topics  
Eagles Uncategorized Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Uncategorized

Josh Sweat Injury Update: Defensive End to be Released from the Hospital

Michael Lipinski  •  4h
Eagles
Eagles Drop Game Over Lowly Saints
Paul Bowman  •  7h
Eagles
Eagles-Saints Preview
Jennifer McGraw  •  Dec 31 2022
Eagles
Lane Johnson To Put Off Surgery, Rehab For Playoffs
Paul Bowman  •  Dec 28 2022
Eagles
An Eagles Fan’s Complete Rooting Guide For Week 17
Paul Bowman  •  Dec 26 2022
Eagles
Avonte Maddox “Out Indefinitely” With Toe Injury
Paul Bowman  •  Dec 26 2022
Eagles
Eagles Should Make Call To Former Corner
Paul Bowman  •  Dec 26 2022
More Eagles News