Josh Sweat Injury Update: Defensive End to be Released from the Hospital

The Philadelphia Eagles received some good news after Sunday’s demoralizing loss to the New Orleans Saints. Defensive end Josh Sweat, who was taken to a local medical facility after suffering an apparent neck injury, will reportedly be released from the hospital later this evening.
Sweat, 25, was injured when he attempted to make a tackle early in the first quarter. The defensive star laid on the Lincoln Financial Field turf for moments only moving his arms. He was quickly attended to by medical personnel and removed from the field after being stabilized.
Replays of the attempted tackle showed just how close Sweat came to a catastrophic injury.
By video, the Pro Football Docs do not have concern for paralysis for #Eagles DE Josh Sweat He was carted off on a stretcherFull analysis⏩https://t.co/IxhGnfMvKh pic.twitter.com/uKf7X1kiuP— Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) January 1, 2023
Sweat has been a key contributor to the Eagles record setting defensive line this season. The Birds’ 2018 fourth round pick has amassed 45-total tackles, a forced fumble, and 7.5 sacks in 16-games this season. This is potentially the second season in a row the Birds’ will be without Sweat in the playoffs. His 2021-22 season was cut short due to a “life threatening illness” which caused him to miss the Eagles-Bucs Wild Card Game.
The team has not announced the severity of his injury or a timetable for his return.