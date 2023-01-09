Leafs Roll to Win, Snap Flyers Streak at 4

The Flyers kept the good vibes going in their return home to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night with their most convincing win of the season. Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs was more of a reminder of where the franchise currently stands.
Toronto scored three goals in the second period to turn Sunday’s game into a rout, as the Flyers four-game winning streak was snapped in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Leafs started the game swarming the Flyers net, getting several quality chances in the first minute of play. It took until the mid-point of the first period for Toronto finally cash in first.
On a counter-rush, Mitch Marner delayed and got a pass to the side of the net for Calle Jarnkrok, who buried the slam dunk for his ninth goal of the season to make it 1-0 Toronto at 9:51.
With just over two minutes to play in the period, Toronto took advantage of a turnover by Tony DeAngelo and Zach Aston-Reese scored on a rebound to make it 2-0 at 17:44.
Just 16 seconds later, Travis Konecny remained hot by taking advantage of a turnover to score his 21st goal of the season. It marked the sixth straight game that Konecny has scored a goal.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-11 Toronto.
The Leafs didn’t let up in the second, adding on three more goals. They extended their lead back to two at 7:01 as Conor Timmins got a shot through a screen for his first NHL goal to make it 3-1.
Just like in the first period, the Flyers had a quick answer. Just 1:49 later, Nick Deslauriers scored his second goal of the season with a nice move on the backhand off a turnover by Toronto.
But the Leafs answered back quickly themselves, scoring a short-handed goal off a set play off a face-off. Jarnkrok won the draw back to Timothy Liljegren, who scored his third goal of the season to make it 4-2.
Just over two minutes later, another turnover by the Flyers allowed John Tavares to score his 19th goal of the season and make it 5-2.
Through two periods, the Flyers had a 25-24 lead in shots.
In the third, the lone goal was supplied by Auston Matthews on a power play at 13:13.
Matt Murray made 34 saves on 36 shots in the win. Carter Hart made 29 saves on 35 shots in the loss.
Marner, Jarnkrok, and Tavares each had three-point games. Timmins had two points.
The Flyers get right back on the ice on Monday night to take on the Buffalo Sabres on the road. Game time is 7 p.m.