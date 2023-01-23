Eagles

NFC Championship Game: Philadelphia Eagles Set to Battle the San Francisco 49ers

Michael Lipinski
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles opponent is set for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.  The Birds will battle the San Francisco 49ers in South Philadelphia with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line.  

The Niners defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday in Santa Clara. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs, routed Seattle in the Wild Card round before defeating the Cowboys in the Divisional round. 

The Eagles and Niners haven’t faced each other since September ‘21, a 17-11 San Francisco win. The two teams have only met once in the NFL Playoffs.  Hall of Famer’s Steve Young and Jerry Rice were too dominant and handed the Birds a 14-0 loss in the 1996 Wild Card round. 

Sunday’s NFC Championship Game marks back-to-back NFC title games, and trips in three of the past four seasons for the Niners. They lost in last season’s NFC finale 20-17 to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.  The Niners won the 2019 NFC Championship Game before losing Super Bowl LIV to Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff of the NFC Championship Game is set for 3:00 PM/ET on Sunday from Lincoln Financial Field. 

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
