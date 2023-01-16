NFC Divisional Playoff Schedule is Set. Birds to Host Giants in Primetime

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants NFC Divisional playoff game is slated for primetime, the team announced. The Birds-Giants contest is set for an 8:15 PM kickoff on Saturday, January 21 from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 16, 2023
Saturday’s contest will mark the third time the NFC East rivals will meet this season. The Eagles have won both previous meetings. The Birds crushed the Giants 48-22 in early December behind Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders. The two teams met in the season finale, the Eagles eked out a 22-16 win to clinch home field advantage in the NFC playoffs.
Vegas has the Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite heading into the matchup,