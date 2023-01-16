Eagles

NFC Divisional Playoff Schedule is Set. Birds to Host Giants in Primetime

Michael Lipinski
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants NFC Divisional playoff game is slated for primetime, the team announced.  The Birds-Giants contest is set for an 8:15 PM kickoff on Saturday, January 21 from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.  

Saturday’s contest will mark the third time the NFC East rivals will meet this season.  The Eagles have won both previous meetings.  The Birds crushed the Giants 48-22 in early December behind Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders.  The two teams met in the season finale, the Eagles eked out a 22-16 win to clinch home field advantage in the NFC playoffs. 

Vegas has the Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite heading into the matchup, 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

NFC Divisional Playoff Schedule is Set. Birds to Host Giants in Primetime

Michael Lipinski  •  27s
Eagles
Eagles-Giants Betting Line Opens with Birds as the Favorite
Michael Lipinski  •  10h
Eagles
Divisional Round 2023 Comparisons: Quarterbacks
Jennifer McGraw  •  8h
Eagles
Eagles To Play Giants In Divisional Round
Paul Bowman  •  12h
Eagles
Five Eagles Among Pro Football Focus All-Pro Teams
Paul Bowman  •  Jan 13 2023
Eagles
Six Eagles Land On AP All-Pro Teams
Paul Bowman  •  Jan 13 2023
Eagles
Three Eagles Land On Inaugural Players All-Pro Team
Paul Bowman  •  Jan 11 2023
More Eagles News