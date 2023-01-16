Pastrnak, Krejci Lead Bruins in Rout of Flyers

The recent run the Flyers have been on has been aided by playing some favorable opponents. It makes games like the one on Monday afternoon against the Boston Bruins more of a measuring stick for just how well the Flyers are playing lately.
The Flyers were certainly dealt another healthy dose of reality in this game. The Bruins continued rolling, improving their NHL-leading record to 34-5-4 with a 6-0 decision on Monday afternoon.
L
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get on the board. At 4:38, a failed clear by Tony DeAngelo came back the other way. Three quick passes and David Pastrnak had his 34th goal of the season to make it 1-0 Boston.
The Flyers had a power play midway through the first, but weren’t able to generate much. Shortly after, the Bruins made it a 2-0 game as Pavel Zacha fired a laser over the blocker side of Carter Hart for his sixth goal of the season at 15:05.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-9 Boston.
The Bruins kept it up early in the second, scoring two quick goals in 46 seconds to double the lead.
First, Brad Marchand picked up a rebound in front off a chance from Matt Grzelcyk to make it 3-0 with his 14th of the season. Then Zacha added his second of the day as his centering pass hit the skate of Nick Seeler and went in.
Hart was pulled at the next media timeout, allowing four goals on 16 shots.
Through two periods, shots were 22-16 Boston.
Pastrnak scored his second of the game just 36 seconds into the third on a power play to make it 5-0.
At 8:04, Grzelcyk added his third goal of the season to make it 6-0.
That was more than enough support for Jeremy Swayman, who shut out the Flyers with 29 saves. Samuel Ersson, who entered in relief in the second period, made 11 saves on 13 shots.
David Krejci, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, had three assists. Zacha and Pastrnak also had three-point games. Marchand, Grzelcyk, and Charlie McAvoy each had two points.
The Flyers get right back on the ice on Tuesday night at home, taking on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.
K
t