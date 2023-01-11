Philadelphia Eagles Officially Hold Top-10 Pick In 2023 Draft

The Eagles may be going to the playoffs and, due to their bye, their own pick can be no higher than the 25th pick in the draft.
However, the pre-draft trade with the Saints last year that moved the Eagles back in the first round brought the Birds back a second first-round pick. Luckily for Philly, the Saints were not good enough to make the playoffs, even in the worst division in the sport.
With the seasons of any team not headed to the playoffs done, the draft order is set for the first 18 picks and Philadelphia gets to take the 10th pick on the board.
Of course, there’s no guarantee that they actually make a selection at 10. Howie Roseman rarely makes picks at the spot he starts at and is always wheeling and dealing, whether that be a trade down to add picks, as they did in order to get the number 10 pick in the 2023 draft, or whether it’s trading up like he did when selecting Andre Dillard, DeVonta Smith, or Jordan Davis.
The Eagles front office will be on the phones as soon as the season is over looking to find a good deal that adds value. Could the Eagles look to add another first-round pick in 2024? Could they look to move up a few spots? It’s all on the table right now.
At this point, it’s hard to argue with the value of the trade, either. Last year’s pre-draft trade boils down to picks 16 and 19 (along with a sixth-rounder) for the 18th pick, a third-round pick, the 10th pick in the next draft and a second in the 2024 draft (along with a seventh-rounder from the 2022 draft).
The only thing that’s certain: Philadelphia is in a unique position to succeed into the future thanks to our friends down in New Orleans posting a 7-10 record.