Flyers

Hayes Scores Hat Trick, Flyers Bounce Back Against Ducks

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) celebrates with center Scott Laughton (21) after scoring a goal for a hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Wells Fargo Center.
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When the Flyers lost on Monday afternoon, there was nowhere to hide the talent gap between them and the Boston Bruins. But when facing a team like the Anaheim Ducks, who are at the other side of the standings picture, the Flyers recent level of play shines through.

Kevin Hayes scored a hat trick as the Flyers bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers got several early chances with a pair of power plays in the first 11 minutes of the game. They had 43 seconds of 5-on-3 time, but nearly gave away the first goal on a shorthanded breakaway as the Ducks got a player back.

Max Comtois missed on the breakaway chance. At the other end of the ice, Kevin Hayes fired a shot from the right circle that beat Anthony Stolarz to make it 1-0 at 13:32.

The Flyers out-shot the Ducks, 17-4, and had several scoring chances that were near-misses or stopped by Stolarz to keep the margin at one through 20 minutes.

At 7:39 of the second, the Ducks got the game tied. On a transition rush, the Ducks had numbers and used the open space to set up a goal. Adam Henrique got the payoff on a pass from John Klingberg for his 15th goal of the season.

The Flyers re-took the lead at 12:43 with a shorthanded goal. Rasmus Ristolainen joined the rush and took the feed from Scott Laughton before going to the backhand for his first goal of the season.

In the final minute of the period, Morgan Frost added to the lead with a highlight-reel goal, going between the legs right along the goal and lifting the puck top shelf for his ninth goal of the season with 37.5 seconds left to make it 3-1.

Through two periods, shots were 30-13 Flyers.

Just 2:30 into the third, Hayes put the game away with his second goal of the night, finishing off a nice passing play between Laughton and Wade Allison to make it 4-1.

The Ducks got back to within two with 1:09 to play on a deflection goal by Frank Vatrano, but Hayes finished off the hat trick with an empty-netter just 25 seconds later.

Samuel Ersson finished the game with 25 saves on 27 shots in the win, his fifth straight in games started. Stolarz finished with 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

In addition to Hayes hat trick, Laughton, Ristolainen, Allison and Travis Konecny each had two-point games.

The Flyers get back in action on Thursday night as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Ducks0112
Flyers1225

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Kevin Hayes (11) PP (Tony DeAngelo, Travis Konecny) 13:32

2nd Period

  • ANA Adam Henrique (15) (John Klingberg, Trevor Zegras) 7:39
  • PHI Rasmus Ristolainen (1) SH (Scott Laughton, Konecny) 12:43
  • PHI Morgan Frost (9) (James van Riemsdyk, Ristolainen) 19:21

3rd Period

  • PHI Hayes (12) (Laughton, Wade Allison) 2:30
  • ANA Frank Vatrano (7) PP (Kevin Shattenkirk, Ryan Strome) 18:51
  • PHI Hayes (13) EN (Allison, Cam York) 19:16

Game Statistics

DucksFlyers
Shots2739
Power Play1/31/5
Hits1725
Faceoff %53.8%46.2%
Giveaways810
Takeaways312
Blocked Shots1210
Penalty Minutes1511
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Ivan Provorov Skips Warm-ups on Pride Night, Cites Religious Beliefs

Kevin Durso  •  2min
Flyers
Hayes Scores Hat Trick, Flyers Bounce Back Against Ducks
Kevin Durso  •  48min
Flyers
Flyers vs. Ducks: Game 45 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  10h
Flyers
Pastrnak, Krejci Lead Bruins in Rout of Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  21h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Bruins: Game 44 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 16 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #169 – Don’t Get Too High
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 15 2023
Flyers
Hart, Flyers Hold Off Capitals
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 14 2023
More Flyers News