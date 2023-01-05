Flyers-Coyotes: Game 39 Preview

The Flyers are back home after a three-game road trip to California out of the holiday break. On that trip, Samuel Ersson took center stage in the absence of Carter Hart, earning the first three wins of his NHL career.
For Thursday’s return to Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers also get their top netminder back. Hart will make his return to the crease as the Flyers take on the Arizona Coyotes.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
Travis Konecny remained hot by extending his points streak to six games with a goal and an assist in Anaheim on Monday. Konecny has nine goals in his last 10 games and is also on a four-game goal scoring streak.
Clayton Keller has cooled off a bit since a four-game points streak in mid-December that featured a hat trick against the Flyers among the seven points he recorded. In his last five games, he has two goals and four assists.
Carter Hart returns to the crease for the first time since suffering an injury on Dec. 23 in relief against the Carolina Hurricanes. Hart made six saves on seven shots that night and was injured on the play in which he allowed the only goal. In his last start on Dec. 22, Hart made 30 saves on 34 shots against Toronto.
Karel Vejmelka took the loss in his last start, giving up five goals on 37 shots to the Florida Panthers. Vejmelka also allowed five goals on 35 shots on New Year’s Eve against the Tampa Bay Lightning. His last win came on Dec. 29 against Toronto, making 29 saves on 32 shots.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Coyotes Scratches: Liam O’Brien (injury), Matias Maccelli (Injury)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
