Flyers-Coyotes: Game 39 Preview

Kevin Durso
Dec 11, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) looks on against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Mullett Arena.
The Flyers are back home after a three-game road trip to California out of the holiday break. On that trip, Samuel Ersson took center stage in the absence of Carter Hart, earning the first three wins of his NHL career.

For Thursday’s return to Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers also get their top netminder back. Hart will make his return to the crease as the Flyers take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPArizona CoyotesGPGAP
Travis Konecny32191837Clayton Keller36142236
Kevin Hayes3792332Shayne Gostisbehere3691726
Tony DeAngelo3371522Lawson Crouse3514822
Owen Tippett3312820Matias Maccelli3031922
Joel Farabee3871320Jakob Chychrun2051318
Flyers Coyotes Player to Watch

Travis Konecny remained hot by extending his points streak to six games with a goal and an assist in Anaheim on Monday. Konecny has nine goals in his last 10 games and is also on a four-game goal scoring streak.

Clayton Keller has cooled off a bit since a four-game points streak in mid-December that featured a hat trick against the Flyers among the seven points he recorded. In his last five games, he has two goals and four assists.

Flyers Coyotes Goalies

Carter Hart returns to the crease for the first time since suffering an injury on Dec. 23 in relief against the Carolina Hurricanes. Hart made six saves on seven shots that night and was injured on the play in which he allowed the only goal. In his last start on Dec. 22, Hart made 30 saves on 34 shots against Toronto.

Karel Vejmelka took the loss in his last start, giving up five goals on 37 shots to the Florida Panthers. Vejmelka also allowed five goals on 35 shots on New Year’s Eve against the Tampa Bay Lightning. His last win came on Dec. 29 against Toronto, making 29 saves on 32 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Coyotes Lines

Coyotes Scratches: Liam O’Brien (injury), Matias Maccelli (Injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers loaned Felix Sandstrom to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment. Kieffer Bellows was called up, but will be the extra forward.
  • Coyotes: No changes are expected to the Arizona lineup. They will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Coyotes (20th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Coyotes (26th)
  • Recent History vs. Coyotes
    • Dec. 11, 2022 – Coyotes 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at ARI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Coyotes
    • James van Riemsdyk: 18 GP, 7 G, 7 A, 14 P
    • Scott Laughton: 11 GP, 5 G, 1 A, 6 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 14 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 1-1-1, 3.41 GAA, .886 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

