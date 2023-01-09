Flyers

Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview

Kevin Durso
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) knocks the puck off the stick of Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) during the first period at KeyBank Center.
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Just hours after having their four-game winning streak snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flyers will get back on the ice, though that was not originally the plan when the schedule came out last summer. Some rescheduling moved a game in Buffalo against the Sabres up from early-March to Monday night.

It will be welcome for the Flyers, who get to play again after getting dominated by the Maple Leafs. The Sabres have been an upstart team that is making a name for itself in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPBuffalo SabresGPGAP
Travis Konecny34212041Tage Thompson37312556
Kevin Hayes39102535Rasmus Dahlin36123244
Tony DeAngelo3571623Alex Tuch37182543
Owen Tippett3512921Jeff Skinner34172239
Joel Farabee4081321Dylan Cozens37132437
Players to Watch

Travis Konecny stayed hot, scoring for the sixth straight game on Sunday night and bringing his season total to 21. His points streak was also extended to eight games, with 15 points coming in that time.

Tage Thompson has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier scorers this season. Thompson scored again on Saturday in a win over Minnesota, following up a hat trick against Washington earlier in the week. He has 10 goals in his last nine games.

Goalie matchup

Samuel Ersson is expected to start. Ersson last started a week ago in Anaheim, making 28 saves on 29 shots in his third straight win.

Craig Anderson is expected to start for Buffalo. Anderson allowed two goals on 32 shots against Ottawa in his last start on New Year’s Day, taking the loss. This is just his fifth start since Nov. 30. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Sabres lines

Sabres Scratches: Henri Jokiharju (injury), Eric Comrie (injury), Rasmus Asplund (healthy), Vinnie Hinostroza (healthy), Casey Fitzgerald (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate. No changes are expected to the lineup.
  • Sabres: The Sabres will use the same lineup as their last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Sabres (2nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Sabres (28th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • April 17, 2022 – Sabres 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • April 16, 2022 – Sabres 4, Flyers 3 (at BUF)
    • Jan. 22, 2022 – Sabres 6, Flyers 3 (at BUF)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • James van Riemsdyk: 47 GP, 19 G, 9 A, 28 P
    • Travis Konecny: 20 GP, 5 G, 9 A, 14 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 22 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 25 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 P

Where to Watch

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Sabres: Game 41 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  4s
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #168 – Mr. Healthy Scratch
Kevin Durso  •  4h
Flyers
Leafs Roll to Win, Snap Flyers Streak at 4
Kevin Durso  •  15h
Flyers
Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 40 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 8 2023
Flyers
Flyers’ 5-Goal 2nd Leads Way Over Coyotes
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 5 2023
Flyers
Flyers-Coyotes: Game 39 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 5 2023
Flyers
Ersson, Flyers Complete California Sweep with Win Over Ducks
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 3 2023
More Flyers News