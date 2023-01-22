Hart’s Goal Line Save Seals Flyers Win

The goal for the Flyers has been to avoid back-to-back losses. On Saturday, Carter Hart made sure the Flyers didn’t reach that mark.
After allowing a goal with just 41 seconds remaining to cut the Flyers’ lead to one, Hart made a save right along the goalline in the final seconds to seal a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
For the first two periods, neither team could score. The Flyers killed a penalty in the first period, as Detroit out-shot the Flyers, 11-10, in the opening 20 minutes.
The Flyers had their only power play of the game in the second period and out-shot Detroit, 11-7.
Finally, at 9:01 of the third period, Scott Laughton broke the ice. As Laughton cut through the middle of the ice, he took a lead pass from Kevin Hayes and went to the backhand to beat Ville Husso to make it 1-0 with his 12th goal of the season.
With 6:37 left in the third, a turnover forced by Travis Konecny led to a goal as he set up Noah Cates for a one-timer for his sixth goal of the season.
In the final minute of the third, the Red Wings got on the board as Lucas Raymond knocked home a rebound for his 15th goal of the season.
In the closing seconds, Hart saved the game with a pad save at the side of the net, kicking out the chance for Raymond right along the goalline.
Hart finished with 30 saves on 31 shots in the win. Husso made 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss.
The Flyers get right back on the ice on Sunday night at home to take on the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.