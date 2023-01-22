Flyers

Hart’s Goal Line Save Seals Flyers Win

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes the save in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The goal for the Flyers has been to avoid back-to-back losses. On Saturday, Carter Hart made sure the Flyers didn’t reach that mark.

After allowing a goal with just 41 seconds remaining to cut the Flyers’ lead to one, Hart made a save right along the goalline in the final seconds to seal a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

For the first two periods, neither team could score. The Flyers killed a penalty in the first period, as Detroit out-shot the Flyers, 11-10, in the opening 20 minutes.

The Flyers had their only power play of the game in the second period and out-shot Detroit, 11-7.

Finally, at 9:01 of the third period, Scott Laughton broke the ice. As Laughton cut through the middle of the ice, he took a lead pass from Kevin Hayes and went to the backhand to beat Ville Husso to make it 1-0 with his 12th goal of the season.

With 6:37 left in the third, a turnover forced by Travis Konecny led to a goal as he set up Noah Cates for a one-timer for his sixth goal of the season.

In the final minute of the third, the Red Wings got on the board as Lucas Raymond knocked home a rebound for his 15th goal of the season.

In the closing seconds, Hart saved the game with a pad save at the side of the net, kicking out the chance for Raymond right along the goalline.

Hart finished with 30 saves on 31 shots in the win. Husso made 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Sunday night at home to take on the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Flyers0022
Red Wings0011

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • No Scoring

3rd Period

  • PHI Scott Laughton (12) (Kevin Hayes, Wade Allison) 9:01
  • PHI Noah Cates (6) (Travis Konecny) 13:23
  • DET Lucas Raymond (15) (Dominik Kubalik, Moritz Seider) 19:17

Game Statistics

FlyersRed Wings
Shots2531
Power Play0/10/2
Hits2719
Faceoff %40.7%59.3%
Giveaways77
Takeaways32
Blocked Shots3113
Penalty Minutes86
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Hart’s Goal Line Save Seals Flyers Win

Kevin Durso  •  45min
Flyers
Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 46 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  10h
Flyers
Flyers Look Flat, Downed by Blackhawks
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 19 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blackhawks: Game 46 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 19 2023
Flyers
Ivan Provorov Skips Warm-ups on Pride Night, Cites Religious Beliefs
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 17 2023
Flyers
Hayes Scores Hat Trick, Flyers Bounce Back Against Ducks
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 17 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Ducks: Game 45 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 17 2023
More Flyers News