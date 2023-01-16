YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #169 – Don’t Get Too High

The guys are back and the Flyers are on quite a run. After having a four-game winning streak snapped against Toronto, the team has won three straight games. They are back to hockey .500 at 18-18-7 and have gone 7-1-0 in the last eight games. Is this a good thing for the Flyers?
The guys discuss what this stretch means for the franchise. They look at Travis Konecny‘s hot streak and other players standing out for the Flyers that are continuing to become part of the future plans of the team. They also look at if this affects the Flyers plans at the trade deadline and could playoffs actually be a possibility?
In addition, the guys also discuss trade rumors involving Ivan Provorov and talk about John Tortorella‘s latest tactic regarding the Flyers bench.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
