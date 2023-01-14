Flyers

Flyers vs. Capitals: Game 43 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) clears the puck against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
The post-holiday results for the Flyers have been excellent so far. The team returned to play with a three-game California road trip and swept it. After splitting a pair of games at home against Arizona and Toronto, the team went on the road and dominated the Buffalo Sabres, then secured a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at home.

The home-and-home against the Capitals concludes on Saturday night, as the Flyers go for their seventh win in the last eight games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPWashington CapitalsGPGAP
Travis Konecny36242246Alex Ovechkin44291948
Kevin Hayes41102636Evgeny Kuznetsov4363036
Tony DeAngelo3771724Dylan Strome4482331
Joel Farabee4291524Conor Sheary44111728
Owen Tippett37131023Erik Gustafsson4371825
Players to watch

There is no player in the NHL on a hotter scoring streak than Travis Konecny. He enters Saturday with a 10-game points streak and has 12 goals and 20 points in that time, after a hat trick against Washington on Wednesday

It’s not often that Alex Ovechkin is held off the board completely against the Flyers. In the previous two games against the Flyers this season, Ovechkin had three goals. He remains at 809 career goals after a scoreless night in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the third straight game Ovechkin was held without a point.

Goalie matchup

Carter Hart gets another start on Saturday night. Hart was in goal on Wednesday and secured the win making 26 saves on 29 shots. Hart also has a loss against Washington this season on Dec. 7, making 23 saves on 25 shots. 

Darcy Kuemper gets the start for the Capitals. Kuemper made 31 saves on 35 shots on Wednesday in the loss to the Flyers, marking his first regulation loss since Nov. 19, a span of 11 starts that began on Nov. 23.

Projected Lineups

Flyers lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Capitals lines

Capitals Scratches: Carl Hagelin (injury), Connor Brown (injury), John Carlson (injury), Beck Malenstyn (injury), Dylan Strome (healthy), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy), Alexander Alexeyev (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are being made to the Flyers lineup from Wednesday’s win.
  • Capitals: Aside from naming a goaltender, head coach Peter Laviolette said the team was still deciding on other lineup changes. One change will be the return of Anthony Mantha, who missed the last two games as a healthy scratch. Based on the morning skate, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Alexander Alexeyev, and Dylan Strome were the extras.

Game Notes

Where to Watch

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

