Flyers vs. Jets: Game 51 Preview

This week has served as a reminder of just how much would have to go right for the Flyers to lean on the side of a potential playoff appearance. They have now lost three games in a row, the last two coming in overtime. The streak started on home ice on Sunday night, though, against the same team the Flyers will close out the week against, the Winnipeg Jets.
In that time, the Jets have experienced some struggles too. After winning in Philadelphia on Sunday, the Jets have lost their last two games.
Game time is a 7 p.m.
Kevin Hayes, the Flyers All-Star representative, is heading into the break on a pretty solid stretch. He has a four-game points streak entering Saturday’s game, including a pair of goals against the Jets on Sunday.
Mark Scheifele continues to be productive. He has six goals in the last 10 games and has added five assists for 11 points in that time. He did score a goal in the Jets’ win over the Flyers on Sunday.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart suffered the overtime loss again on Thursday night, allowing three goals on 23 shots. Hart has lost four of his last five starts.
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 36 shots in the Jets’ loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Since a stretch of six wins in seven starts, Hellebuyck has lost four of his last five starts going back to Jan. 17.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)
Jets Scratches: Mason Appleton (injury), David Gustafsson (injury), Kyle Capobianco (healthy), Sam Gagner (healthy), Dylan Samberg (healthy)