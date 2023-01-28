Flyers

Flyers vs. Jets: Game 51 Preview

Kevin Durso
Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) in the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
This week has served as a reminder of just how much would have to go right for the Flyers to lean on the side of a potential playoff appearance. They have now lost three games in a row, the last two coming in overtime. The streak started on home ice on Sunday night, though, against the same team the Flyers will close out the week against, the Winnipeg Jets.

In that time, the Jets have experienced some struggles too. After winning in Philadelphia on Sunday, the Jets have lost their last two games.

Game time is a 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPWinnipeg JetsGPGAP
Travis Konecny44242549Kyle Connor50243357
Kevin Hayes49153045Pierre-Luc Dubois50223052
Tony DeAngelo4582129Josh Morrissey5084351
Scott Laughton46121628Mark Scheifele50291645
Owen Tippett45131326Blake Wheeler41122436
Players to Watch

Kevin Hayes, the Flyers All-Star representative, is heading into the break on a pretty solid stretch. He has a four-game points streak entering Saturday’s game, including a pair of goals against the Jets on Sunday.

Mark Scheifele continues to be productive. He has six goals in the last 10 games and has added five assists for 11 points in that time. He did score a goal in the Jets’ win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Goalie Matchups

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart suffered the overtime loss again on Thursday night, allowing three goals on 23 shots. Hart has lost four of his last five starts.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 36 shots in the Jets’ loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Since a stretch of six wins in seven starts, Hellebuyck has lost four of his last five starts going back to Jan. 17.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)

Jets Lines

Jets Scratches: Mason Appleton (injury), David Gustafsson (injury), Kyle Capobianco (healthy), Sam Gagner (healthy), Dylan Samberg (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The team did not have a morning skate. Zack MacEwen and Wade Allison both left the last game with injury and did not return. Kieffer Bellows is expected to play if one or both are not able to be in the lineup.
  • Jets: No changes are expected to the Winnipeg lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Jets (13th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Jets (4th)
  • Recent History vs. Jets
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
    • James van Riemsdyk: 31 GP, 7 G, 14 A, 21 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 14 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
    • Travis Konecny: 10 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 3-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .950 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
