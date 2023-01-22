Flyers

Flyers vs. Jets: Game 47 Preview

Kevin Durso
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon (5) shields the puck from Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Farabee (86) during the first period at Canada Life Centre.
Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings.

That’s about to change this week, as the Flyers begin the first of four games remaining until the All-Star break against the Winnipeg Jets, a team ranked sixth in the NHL standings.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPWinnipeg JetsGPGAP
Travis Konecny41242549Kyle Connor47233356
Kevin Hayes46132841Josh Morrissey4784351
Scott Laughton43121628Pierre-Luc Dubois47202949
Tony DeAngelo4271926Mark Scheifele47281543
Joel Farabee4691625Blake Wheeler38122133
Players to Watch

Scott Laughton opened the scoring on Saturday night and has eight points over his last six games. He has 13 points over the last 12 games as well, continuing to serve as a leader on the team.

Mark Scheifele is coming off a very strong game on Saturday with two goals and an assist against Ottawa. He has points in four of his last five games, including a pair of multi-goal performances. 

Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start for the Flyers. This will be Sandstrom’s first start since Dec. 13, when he allowed three goals in a loss to Colorado. This will also be Sandstrom’s second start since Nov. 26 and following a conditioning stint in the minors.

David Rittich is expected to start for the Jets. Rittich made 22 saves on 23 shots in his last start on Jan. 13, a win over Pittsburgh. He has won three of his last four starts dating back to Dec. 20.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Jets Lines

Jets Scratches: Mason Appleton (injury), Logan Stanley (injury), David Gustafsson (injury), Kyle Capobianco (healthy), Ville Heinola (healthy), Sam Gagner (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
  • Jets: The Jets are expected to use the same lineup as Saturday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Jets (7th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Jets (2nd)
  • Recent History vs. Jets
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
    • James van Riemsdyk: 30 GP, 7 G, 14 A, 21 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 13 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Travis Konecny: 9 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.08 GAA, .885 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Kevin Hayes will play in his 600th NHL game tonight.
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers Fight Back, But Fall to Jets

Kevin Durso  •  18min
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #170 – Stuck In The Middle
Kevin Durso  •  9h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Jets: Game 47 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  9h
Flyers
Hart’s Goal Line Save Seals Flyers Win
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 46 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers Look Flat, Downed by Blackhawks
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 19 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blackhawks: Game 46 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Jan 19 2023
More Flyers News