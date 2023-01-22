Flyers vs. Jets: Game 47 Preview

After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings.
That’s about to change this week, as the Flyers begin the first of four games remaining until the All-Star break against the Winnipeg Jets, a team ranked sixth in the NHL standings.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Scott Laughton opened the scoring on Saturday night and has eight points over his last six games. He has 13 points over the last 12 games as well, continuing to serve as a leader on the team.
Mark Scheifele is coming off a very strong game on Saturday with two goals and an assist against Ottawa. He has points in four of his last five games, including a pair of multi-goal performances.
Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start for the Flyers. This will be Sandstrom’s first start since Dec. 13, when he allowed three goals in a loss to Colorado. This will also be Sandstrom’s second start since Nov. 26 and following a conditioning stint in the minors.
David Rittich is expected to start for the Jets. Rittich made 22 saves on 23 shots in his last start on Jan. 13, a win over Pittsburgh. He has won three of his last four starts dating back to Dec. 20.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Jets Scratches: Mason Appleton (injury), Logan Stanley (injury), David Gustafsson (injury), Kyle Capobianco (healthy), Ville Heinola (healthy), Sam Gagner (healthy)