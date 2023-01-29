Flyers

Hart Makes 40 Saves, Flyers Blank Jets

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) gloves a tip in attempt by Winnipeg Jets center Kevin Stenlund (28) in the first period at Canada Life Centre.
James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Many of the Flyers wins this season have been backed by strong goaltending. That was no different on Saturday night.

Carter Hart made 40 saves to pick up his first shutout of the season in the Flyers 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Flyers opened the scoring at 15:15 of the first period. For the second straight game, Noah Cates scored the opening goal, beating Connor Hellebuyck through the five-hole shortly after a power play expired for his eighth goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 16-15 Winnipeg.

Midway through the second, the Flyers added to the lead. Kieffer Bellows scored his first goal as a Flyer firing a one-timer from the slot to make it a 2-0 game at 11:53.

Through two periods, shots were 27-23 Philadelphia.

Early in the third, the Flyers extended the lead further at Owen Tippett scored on a breakaway off a lead pass from Rasmus Ristolainen at 3:11.

Just over three minutes later, Tony DeAngelo finished off a two-on-one by firing a feed from Scott Laughton high over Hellebuyck to make it 4-0 at 6:48.

Hellebuyck was pulled after that, making 26 saves on 30 shots. David Rittich finished the game with three saves in relief.

Hart did the rest for the Flyers, making 40 saves in a shutout win.

Cates, Ristolainen, and Tippett each had two points.

The Flyers are now off for the All-Star break and bye week. They return to action on Monday, Feb. 6, against the New York Islanders.

T

Box Score

123T
Flyers1124
Jets0000

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Noah Cates (8) (Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett) 15:15

2nd Period

  • PHI Kieffer Bellows (1) (Rasmus Ristolainen, Cates) 11:53

3rd Period

  • PHI Tippett (14) (Ristolainen, Cam York) 3:11
  • PHI Tony DeAngelo (9) (Scott Laughton) 6:48

Game Statistics

FlyersJets
Shots3340
Power Play0/20/3
Hits1125
Faceoff %46.6%53.4%
Giveaways711
Takeaways77
Blocked Shots1715
Penalty Minutes86
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
