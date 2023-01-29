Hart Makes 40 Saves, Flyers Blank Jets

Many of the Flyers wins this season have been backed by strong goaltending. That was no different on Saturday night.
Carter Hart made 40 saves to pick up his first shutout of the season in the Flyers 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
The Flyers opened the scoring at 15:15 of the first period. For the second straight game, Noah Cates scored the opening goal, beating Connor Hellebuyck through the five-hole shortly after a power play expired for his eighth goal of the season.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 16-15 Winnipeg.
Midway through the second, the Flyers added to the lead. Kieffer Bellows scored his first goal as a Flyer firing a one-timer from the slot to make it a 2-0 game at 11:53.
Through two periods, shots were 27-23 Philadelphia.
Early in the third, the Flyers extended the lead further at Owen Tippett scored on a breakaway off a lead pass from Rasmus Ristolainen at 3:11.
Just over three minutes later, Tony DeAngelo finished off a two-on-one by firing a feed from Scott Laughton high over Hellebuyck to make it 4-0 at 6:48.
Hellebuyck was pulled after that, making 26 saves on 30 shots. David Rittich finished the game with three saves in relief.
Hart did the rest for the Flyers, making 40 saves in a shutout win.
Cates, Ristolainen, and Tippett each had two points.
The Flyers are now off for the All-Star break and bye week. They return to action on Monday, Feb. 6, against the New York Islanders.
