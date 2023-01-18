Philadelphia Phillies Arbitration Round Up

The Philadelphia Phillies avoided arbitration with a quartet of players, the team announced late last week. First baseman Rhys Hoskins, utilityman Edmundo Sosa, pitcher Ranger Suarez, and pitcher Gregory Soto agreed to one-year deals.
Hoskins is set to make $12 million next season, his final arbitration eligible year. The newly acquired Soto will make $3.925 million and Suarez will make $2.95 million. Sosa, who was a key bench piece during the 2022 NL Pennant run, will make a shade under one-million –$950,000 officially.
However, not all is well on the arbitration front.
The Phillies failed to reach agreements with two of the key bullpen pieces– Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez, respectively.
Alvarado wants $3.7 million and the Phillies offered $3.2 million. Dominguez wants $2.9 million and the Phils’ countered with $2.1 million. The pair will meet with an arbitrator during Spring Training if they are unable to come to an agreement with the club.
Both Hoskins and Alvarado are eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.