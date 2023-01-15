Philadelphia Wings fall in Home Opener to Panther City

Philadelphia: There is a certain buzz when there is a start to your home schedule and that is what we had on Saturday Night as the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League opened their home schedule against Panther City Lacrosse Club from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.
The Wings come into the game with a 2-1 record on the season while Panther City made their trip to South Philadelphia with a 2-3 record.
The Wings get introduced to the crowd at Wells Fargo Center
The @NLLwings get Introduced #PHIvsPC pic.twitter.com/nNXkhRHSer
The @NLLwings get Introduced #PHIvsPC pic.twitter.com/nNXkhRHSer
Panther City got the scoring started & the Wings would answer back to tie the game at 1 on goal from the Capitan Kiel Matisz.
How the Wells Fargo Center sounds when the Wings Score a goal
How the Wells Fargo Center sounds when the Wings Score #WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsPC @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/hhto4aatRW
How the Wells Fargo Center sounds when the Wings Score #WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsPC @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/hhto4aatRW

— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 15, 2023
The Wings would take a 3-1 lead at end of 1st quarter. The passing the Wings were making was on point and good defense.
One of the exciting things that you see in the National Lacrosse League is the physical play and fighting that happens
Now the fun officially begins hard hits and fisticuffs got to love the lacrosse action at Wells Fargo Center#WingsLAX #PHIvsPC #NLL pic.twitter.com/NDCfPDfF9r
Now the fun officially begins hard hits and fisticuffs got to love the lacrosse action at Wells Fargo Center#WingsLAX #PHIvsPC #NLL pic.twitter.com/NDCfPDfF9r

— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 15, 2023
The Wings would take a 6-2 lead and Panther City looked confused could they make the changes to make this game interesting in the 2nd half?
To answer everyone’s question YES Panther City came out and made the Wings play sloppy and make costly mistakes and would take a 10-8 lead late in the 4th quarter, the Wings would respond back and Blaze Rioden tied the game at 10 with 6:13 left
Just listen to how the Wells Fargo Center sounded when the wings tied it up late in the fourth quarter
When this happened everybody thought the Wings were going to steal it in the end#WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsPC pic.twitter.com/UTjMxRcS34
Just listen to how the Wells Fargo Center sounded when the wings tied it up late in the fourth quarter
When this happened everybody thought the Wings were going to steal it in the end#WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsPC pic.twitter.com/UTjMxRcS34

— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 15, 2023
A Crowd of 10,234 would see the Wings put up a good fight but it was not enough as Panther City comes into South Philadelphia for the 12-10 win.
Postgame:
Philadelphia Wings Coach Paul Day on the Loss:
Philadelphia Wings Coach Paul Day on loss tonight vs Panther City at Wells Fargo Center #WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsPC pic.twitter.com/s5gBs8yBFo
Philadelphia Wings Coach Paul Day on loss tonight vs Panther City at Wells Fargo Center #WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsPC pic.twitter.com/s5gBs8yBFo

— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 15, 2023
Philadelphia Wings Capitan Kiel Matisz
Here is what I asked to @NLLwings Capitan Kiel Matisz following their 12-10 loss in Home Opener#WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsPC pic.twitter.com/PoVjZGPOno
Here is what I asked to @NLLwings Capitan Kiel Matisz following their 12-10 loss in Home Opener#WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsPC pic.twitter.com/PoVjZGPOno

— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 15, 2023
What is next:
The Philadelphia Wings will look to rebound from the loss and take on Toronto next week at the Wells Fargo Center, the game is currently scheduled for January 21 but there are questions if the game will be played on January 21 as the Philadelphia Eagles have their NFC Divisional Playoff game which is the weekend of January 21-22. The Philadelphia Wings & Philadelphia Flyers are waiting to see what the NFL Decides as the Flyers have a game on January 22. Stay tuned for updates on when the Wings will play Toronto next weekend at Wells Fargo Center.