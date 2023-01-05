Phillies Officially Sign Craig Kimbrel

The Philadelphia Phillies and relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel have officially agreed to a one-year contract, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced. The deal is worth a rumored $10 million. In a corresponding move, Francisco Morales was designated for assignment to make room for Kimbrel on the 40-man roster.
Kimbrel, 34, ranks seventh all-time on baseball’s save list with 394 saves. While Kimbrel’s role has not been defined, there’s an outside opportunity for him to join baseball’s 400-save club.
Kimbel spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers serving as their closer through August. He was removed from the role and left off of the Dodgers NLDS roster as he pitched inconsistently down the stretch. He had a 3.75 ERA with a 1.317 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 in 2022 compared to a 2.26 ERA, 1.217 WHIP, and 15.1 K/9 in 2021.