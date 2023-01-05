Phillies

Phillies Officially Sign Craig Kimbrel

Michael Lipinski
Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) throws against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel have officially agreed to a one-year contract, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced.  The deal is worth a rumored $10 million.  In a corresponding move, Francisco Morales was designated for assignment to make room for Kimbrel on the 40-man roster.

Kimbrel, 34, ranks seventh all-time on baseball’s save list with 394 saves.  While Kimbrel’s role has not been defined, there’s an outside opportunity for him to join baseball’s 400-save club. 

Kimbel spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers serving as their closer through August.  He was removed from the role and left off of the Dodgers NLDS roster as he pitched inconsistently down the stretch.  He had a 3.75 ERA with a 1.317 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 in 2022 compared to a 2.26 ERA, 1.217 WHIP, and 15.1 K/9 in 2021. 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly.
Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
