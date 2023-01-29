PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Eagles-49ers

For the final time, Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) meet their match at the Linc Sunday afternoon against the second-best team in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers (15-4). Winner punches their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.
Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023
Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.
Game Time Forecast: 45º chance of showers with winds SW 11 mph
When: 3:00 PM EST
TV: FOX/NFL+
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
The San Francisco 49ers lead the all-time series 19-14-1.
2021: Both teams looked a lot different than they do now, with the thought of a Purdy vs Hurts matchup practically nonexistent. The 49ers won the game, 17-11.
Winner goes to the Super Bowl, can’t be more pressing than that. The Eagles who are practically returning to full health when they hit the field, will be a powerful force against a banged-up 49ers team. That won’t stop San Fran from getting at Hurts and trying to create turnovers.
T.J. Edwards was limited on Friday but is expected to play.
Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is out.
Elijah Mitchell (groin) is questionable.
Ambry Thomas (ankle) is questionable.
Prediction: Eagles 38-7
It’s kind of a throwaway prediction that I know won’t happen, but this is what the 49ers should get for putting their jersey on the Rocky statue.