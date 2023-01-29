Eagles

PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Eagles-49ers

Jennifer McGraw
Photo Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For the final time, Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) meet their match at the Linc Sunday afternoon against the second-best team in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers (15-4). Winner punches their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.

Game Time Forecast: 45º chance of showers with winds SW 11 mph

When: 3:00 PM EST

TV: FOX/NFL+

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The San Francisco 49ers lead the all-time series 19-14-1.

Last Matchup

2021: Both teams looked a lot different than they do now, with the thought of a Purdy vs Hurts matchup practically nonexistent. The 49ers won the game, 17-11.

This Game At A Glance

Winner goes to the Super Bowl, can’t be more pressing than that. The Eagles who are practically returning to full health when they hit the field, will be a powerful force against a banged-up 49ers team. That won’t stop San Fran from getting at Hurts and trying to create turnovers.

Eagles Injury Report

T.J. Edwards was limited on Friday but is expected to play.

49ers Injury Report

Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is out.

Elijah Mitchell (groin) is questionable.

Ambry Thomas (ankle) is questionable.

Eagles Win If…

  • Contain Deebo and CMC.
  • Expose the 49ers secondary but don’t stray from the run.
  • Create turnovers by pressuring Purdy.

49ers Win If…

  • Cover Hurts.
  • Run the ball & control the clock.
  • Get up early.

Prediction: Eagles 38-7

It’s kind of a throwaway prediction that I know won’t happen, but this is what the 49ers should get for putting their jersey on the Rocky statue.

