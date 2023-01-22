Eagles

PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Eagles-Giants

Jennifer McGraw
Photo Credit: Forbes.com

For the final time, Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) are looking to get it done today versus the New York Giants (9-6-1). With three NFC East times in the playoffs, the Birds are looking to be the one at the top, keeping the road to the Super Bowl through Philly.

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2023

Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.

Game Time Forecast: 38º cloudy with winds NW 4 mph

When: 8:15 PM EST

TV: FOX/NFL+

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 100-81-2.

Last Matchup

2022: In a game that only mattered for the Eagles, the Giants rested their starters and had their way with the Eagles. Philadelphia played conservatively as they knew they’d have to save that energy for the playoffs. The Eagles still won, 22-16.

This Game At A Glance

Everything is on the line for this third matchup. First time the Eagles and Giants faced off, the Eagles clinched a playoff berth. The second time the teams met each other, the Eagles clinched the first seed. Now, the Eagles and Giants face each other one final time for the 2022-23 season with everything on the line.

Eagles Injury Report

Avonte Maddox (toe) is out.

Giants Injury Report

Azeez Ojulari (ankle) is questionable.

Eagles Win If…

  • Contain Thibodeaux & Barkley.
  • Run the ball & control the clock.
  • Focused playcalling so everyone does their job.

Giants Win If…

  • Pressure Hurts.
  • Run the ball & control the clock.
  • Win the turnover battle.

Prediction: Eagles 34-21

It’s a recipe for success for the Philadelphia Eagles: fired up at Lincoln Financial Field in primetime. If the Eagles execute in all the ways they did at the beginning of the season, they’re good to go.

