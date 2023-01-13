Six Eagles Land On AP All-Pro Teams

The Associated Press released their All-Pro first and second team on Friday.
Among the names on the list, two Eagles found themselves on the first team while another four found themselves on the second team.
On first team, it is a pair of Eagles offensive lineman, who seem to be going for the sweep. Both Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, who were named to the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro first-team earlier this week, were named the best center and right tackle in the AP’s eyes.
For Johnson, this is his second All-Pro selection from the AP (2017). Kelce adds this to his Hall of Fame resume, having already been named to the first team in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
On second team, Eagles new receiving yards record holder AJ Brown was named the top receiver on the second team (first team was Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams).
At QB, Jalen Hurts was named second team, behind first-teamer Patrick Mahomes.
The Eagles also had two defenders make the second team, both of whom were free agent additions this offseason.
Haason Reddick and James Bradberry were listed as the fourth-best option at their positions by the AP. Reddick was listed behind Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett while Bradberry was listed behind Sauce Gardner, Patrick Surtain II and Jaire Alexander.
In fact, if you exclude Hurts, the Eagles had three second team All-Pro selections and they were all acquired this offseason by Howie Roseman. It’s hard to argue with acquisitions like that.
Among the four Eagles selected to the second team All-Pro, they have just one previous selection to the first team (AJ Brown, 2017).
The Eagles will surely celebrate these selections for a bit, but will be looking to get ready for their opponent in the divisional round in no time.