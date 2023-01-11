Three Eagles Land On Inaugural Players All-Pro Team

The 2022 season marks the first time that the players themselves have selected an All-Pro team (typically this is done by organizations like the Associated Press or Pro Football Focus).
On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association released that inaugural list and three Eagles found themselves on the list.
It should come as no surprise that the Eagles were well represented on the offensive line, with center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson each picking up yet another honor. With the pair, two of the five offensive linemen selected from across the league are long-time Eagles.
The third selection was cornerback Darius Slay.
Here is the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team, via the NFL Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KyeqjecgEG— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023
The voting process for this process in that active NFL players (the only ones allowed to vote) are polled to vote on only those positions where they play and against whom they’d play. An example of this would be a receiver voting only for receivers and defensive backs.
It is also noteworthy that these ballots did not allow for players to vote for themselves or their teammates, so the recognition comes from the rest of the league.
Being that this is the first NFLPA All-Pro team, there are no prior recipients. Kelce does have four previous selections to the AP All-Pro First Team, however, while Johnson and Slay each have one. All three were selected to that team following the 2017 season.
There will be several other All-Pro teams and other recognitions made over the coming weeks.