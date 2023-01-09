YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #168 – Mr. Healthy Scratch

Flyers

Kevin Durso
The guys are back after the holiday break for a new episode to kick off the new year. The Flyers are on a four-game winning streak entering Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The guys discuss Carter Hart‘s injury and the messaging confusion around his return, as well as Samuel Ersson‘s emergence during Hart’s time out of the lineup. They also discuss Kevin Hayes being named to the All-Star Game and look back at World Juniors.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break down the latest in Flyers hockey.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
