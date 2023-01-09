YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #168 – Mr. Healthy Scratch

The guys are back after the holiday break for a new episode to kick off the new year. The Flyers are on a four-game winning streak entering Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The guys discuss Carter Hart‘s injury and the messaging confusion around his return, as well as Samuel Ersson‘s emergence during Hart’s time out of the lineup. They also discuss Kevin Hayes being named to the All-Star Game and look back at World Juniors.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break down the latest in Flyers hockey.
