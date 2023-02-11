News

BetRivers $500 Risk-Free Bet for Super Bowl 2023

Vlad G
Linkedin

The excitement for Super Bowl 2023 is hitting fever-pitch and you can join BetRivers, who have your back with a $500 risk-free bet for the massive Eagles vs Chief game. 

BetRivers Super Bowl Free Bets — Risk-Free First Bet Up To $500

Join-up with BetRivers and you’ll be on your way to receiving a risk-free $500 free bet the Super Bowl 57 – see below just how easy this is to claim. 

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets at BetRivers:

  1. Visit BetRivers from anywhere within New Jersey.
  2. Click ‘Join Now’ and create an account for free.
  3. Make a first deposit with the BetRivers bonus code “SPORTS”.
  4. Place a first bet of $10 or more on any sport or event on the site.
  5. If the bet loses, you will receive a free bet equal to the stake, up to $500.
Join BetRivers Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Bonus amount: Risk-Free Bet up to $500
  • Deposits: Available only on the first bet on the online sportsbook
  • Bonus code: SPORTS
  • Rollover: 1x
  • Min deposit: $10
  • Bonus expiry: 30 days

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetRivers

At BetRivers, new players can join and bet on Super Bowl 2023 in just a few clicks – safe in the knowledge that they are covered with a $500 risk-free bet on their new wager. 

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetRivers

  • Go to the ‘NFL or American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and pick a selection
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bets

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams:Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Why Join BetRivers For Super Bowl 2023

BetRivers has you covered ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs – and even give you a safety-net risk-free first bet of $500, so you can enjoy the match even more.

At BetRivers there is a bundle of Super Bowl props bets to hunt out, while they accept bets for players in ANY US State.

Add in super-quick payouts and a leading customer service, the reasons to join BetRivers continue when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl 57 this weekend. 

Main Reasons to Bet with BetRivers:

  • $500 Risk-free bet first bet
  • Loads of player props markets
  • Place bets in ANY US State
  • Parlay insurance offer
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
Join BetRivers Now
Topics  
Eagles News
Linkedin

Vlad G

Vlad has more than a decade of experience with sports betting in the USA, bringing you the latest reviews, bonus codes, news, odds, and other useful resources to help you have the best experience possible.
View All Posts By Vlad G

Vlad G

Linkedin
Vlad has more than a decade of experience with sports betting in the USA, bringing you the latest reviews, bonus codes, news, odds, and other useful resources to help you have the best experience possible.
View All Posts By Vlad G

Related To Eagles

News

BetRivers $500 Risk-Free Bet for Super Bowl 2023

Vlad G  •  60min
News
BetMGM Super Bowl Free Bets — Risk-Free First Bet Up To $1,000
Vlad G  •  1h
Eagles
Underappreciated Eagles: Zach Pascal
Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
SUPER BOWL PREVIEW: Eagles-Chiefs
Jennifer McGraw  •  1h
Eagles
NFL Head Coaching Rumors: Are the Philadelphia Eagles About to Lose Both Coordinators After Super Bowl LVII?
Michael Lipinski  •  19h
Eagles
Betting Ideas for Super Bowl LVII: Eagles-Chiefs
Jennifer McGraw  •  21h
Eagles
Underappreciated Eagles: Marcus Epps
Paul Bowman  •  Feb 10 2023
More Eagles News