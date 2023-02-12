Eagles Activate Arryn Siposs, Elevate Greg Ward and Anthony Harris Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles officially announced the return of punter Arryn Siposs on Saturday night.
They also announced that both receiver Greg Ward Jr. and safety Anthony Harris were elevated from the practice squad.
Eagles have activated P Arryn Siposs from Injured Reserve and elevated S Anthony Harris and WR Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/NhAlU2TZob— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 11, 2023
The Eagles activated the practice window for Siposs last Thursday and chose to put him on the active roster for the big game.
The Eagles did have an open spot on their 53-man roster due to Josh Sills having been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List during the aftermath of his indictment last week. This means that the Eagles actually have two punters on their roster as Brett Kern remains with the team.
Either player could punt for the Eagles on Sunday, thought it’s hoped they won’t need to. Siposs would be the favorite to do so assuming he is truly back to full strength.
As for the practice squad elevations, Ward will give the Eagles a player that they could choose to deploy as a fifth receiver and a willing blocker, but his elevation likely stems more from his special teams play. Britain Covey, the team’s usual punt returner is the lone player with a designation for Sunday after being labeled as questionable.
The Eagles have used DeVonta Smith to return a few punts, but at this point may want Ward to do that in order to try and best keep Smith healthy throughout the game.
Harris provides the team with an experienced defensive back that could slot into safety as needed. They have shown that their preferred move would be to move Chauncey Gardner-Johnson into the slot should it be needed, which would deploy Reed Blankenship instead of Josiah Scott.
If that scenario occurs, the Eagles would otherwise only have K’Von Wallace at safety, so Harris provides that bit of extra depth that allows the team to move CGJ around as needed.
The Eagles will be looking for their second Super Bowl Championship on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.