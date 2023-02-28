Eagles

Eagles Announce Three Coaching Promotions On Offensive Staff

Paul Bowman
Kevin R. Wexler, NorthJersey.com

Although it was just announced earlier today that Brain Johnson would be officially named the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2023, the work was that the move was likely for some time.

His promotion was not the only one in the works, it seems.

Along with his own announcement, the team announce that three coaches would be joining the offensive coaching staff: Marcus Brady in the role of Senior Offensive Assistant, T.J. Paganetti in the role of run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach and Alex Tanney in the role of Quarterbacks coach.

Marcus Brady is not necessarily a new member to the staff, but is the newest of the bunch. He was brought on midway through the 2022 season. He had been working as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts with Frank Reich, but was released about a week before Reich himself was.

That time with Brian Johnson appears to have paid off with Brady getting a position as a senior offensive assistant on Johnson’s staff right out of the gate.

Brady was a receiver in the CFL before joining the Colts coaching staff in 2018.

Alex Tanney was a reserve quarterback in the NFL for nine seasons but appeared in just two games. He retired following the 2021 season and joined Nick Sirianni’s staff at that time.

He was an offensive quality control that season before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach last season and is now the team’s quarterback coach for 2023 – a fairly quick rise in the coaching ranks.

T.J. Paganetti will be entering his eighth season with the team. After graduating from Oregon University, he has served in several scouting and coaching roles for the team, but has served as an offensive quality control coach since Nick Sirianni took over as head coach.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

